Ask Your Senator to Keep H.R. 5038 Out of the Senate

The House recently passed the amnesty-filled Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 5038), and the Senate is entertaining the idea of moving it forward.

This bill would allow illegal aliens to obtain work permits, green cards, and paths to citizenship if they have been unlawfully employed at least part-time during the past two years. Although this bill tackles the agriculture industry, the effects could creep into other businesses. If an illegal immigrant unlawfully works in agriculture ten years prior to the passage of this legislation, they will be given Certified Agricultural Worker Status for an additional 5 ½ years and have the ability to be hired by any employer in the United States. After four years, they are handed a path to citizenship.

Even the idea of unlimited seasonal workers did not go far enough for House Democrats. They expanded the H-2A program by adding a new category allowing at least 20,000 non-seasonal foreign workers to be employed. Then, after ten years, they too would be handed a green card.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) wrote a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to stop this bill from moving any further. He pointed out that bigger immigration issues have not been addressed such as ending catch-and-release programs, reforming abused asylum laws, and creating more resources for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Senate would choose to ignore the crisis at the border to pass policies that already have a history of failing.

As you know, amnesty undermines our nation’s laws, economy, and families. This bill must be declared dead-on-arrival by Senate Leadership.

Please contact your Senator to ask them to block any effort to move H.R. 5035 forward!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Contact your Senators