President Trump: Appoint Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Replacement Now...for Unborn Babies, and for Justice -- This is Your Moment

"President Trump, this could be the biggest reason Almighty God helped you become President. Be bold; appoint a Justice that will overturn Roe." -- Randall Terry, Founder, Operation Rescue

WASHINGTON -- The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has provided the clearest chance of overturning Roe that has existed in a generation.

Pro-life leader Randall Terry further states:

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an unyielding accomplice in killing the unborn by abortion. May God have mercy on her soul.

"President Trump now has a historic opportunity to appoint a Justice that is in keeping with the promises he made prior to the election...promises he has kept thus far...the promise to appoint Justices that will overturn Roe.

"President Trump, you know all hell will break loose against you if you do the right thing...but fear not...be courageous. The Lord God - the Creator of innocent children - will give you strength equal to the battle, and will reward your faithfulness to Him.

"Ponder King Josiah - the ancient Jewish King who obliterated child-killing and child sacrifice in Judah - and take courage."