100,000 Projected to Call for Tucker Carlson to Host Presidential Debate

Nearly 70,000 have signed on to draft Fox News Celebrity

WASHINGTON -- Public Advocate president Eugene Delgaudio, announced a social media campaign about to hit the 100,000 support mark for Tucker Carlson, the Fox TV host, to be the host of the next Presidential Debate.

Eugene Delgaudio states, "We are releasing two screen shots of one of our posts on Facebook showing 50,000 likes as of October 6, 2020 and 68,600 likes as of 5:00 p.m. eastern today, October 7, 2020. We believe this meme will easily hit 100,000 likes, comments and shares very soon."

Delgaudio said: "I believe Public Advocate is on track for 100,000 positive/supportive reactions to our meme asking people if Tucker Carlson should moderate the next Presidential debate by Friday. A positive reaction is a yes vote. And that is 100,000 without double counting the shares and likes, only counting the likes. This is a significant public reaction the abusive and unfair treatment by Chris Wallace and the always cheerful demeanor and charm of the conservative news host Tucker Carlson by comparison."

This is a record for our small social media page with an average 200 to 300 likes on a posting. Six thousand Facebook users commented on the social media post pinned to the top of the Public Advocate facebook page.

Background on Public Advocate:

Public Advocate is a pro-family pro-Trump policy non-profit group that sponsors petition drives for conservative Supreme Court nominees. The group presented 8500 signed petitions in support of Amy Coney Barrett the day before Barrett was announced to the White House. Last month Public Advocate posted another viral meme that received 42,456 shares opposing the Netflix show Cuties last month.

