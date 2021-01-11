Political

We Stand by Rep. Mary Miller's (R-IL) Comments; We Mourn Loss of Life; We Witnessed a Peaceful Rally

WASHINGTON -- Kimberly Fletcher, President of Moms For America Action, mourned the loss of four individuals killed at the U.S. Capitol.

"As a mother of eight, I am shaken and deeply saddened at the deaths of those killed inside of the U.S. Capitol today. Moms for America does not condone violence of any kind, and we condemn the actions of anyone who breaks the law.

"I have spent the last three days in Washington, and none of the thousands of Trump supporters exhibited anything other than kindness and respect for one another, for local police, and for the rule of law.

"It is not surprising that The Washington Times confirmed that antifa, designated as a terrorist organization by the FBI, disguised as Trump supporters, stormed the U.S. Capitol. Utilizing software to conduct a facial recognition analysis of protesters, two Philadelphia antifa members were matched to two men inside the Senate.

Sadly, if this is mob violence is traced back to radical-Left elements of the Democrat Party, the same mobs that burned and looted 120 cities at a cost of $2 billion and left 36 people dead, the Republicans lost their only chance to make the case that voter fraud led to the defeat of President Trump."

Fletcher added, "Yesterday at our fabulous Moms for America Rally for Freedom, newly elected Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) spoke in defense of parental rights and the priority that families have in raising their children. Miller cited Hitler's devilish plan, saying, 'Hitler was right on one thing, he said whoever has the youth has the future.' Miller's statement is being taken out of context and used as a weapon against her. Many are calling for her resignation. Truth is truth, regardless of the source. Hitler also said, 'Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it.' The point is this: We need more mothers to raise children, not the state. We also need more mothers who have raised children serving in Congress. Our aim is to help mothers raise patriots who love this country, our constitution, and who cherish our liberties."

-------------------------------

Moms for America Action is the 501(c)(4), non-profit political arm of Moms for America®, an organization dedicated to protecting families, freedom and faith through its Cottage Meeting for women. Kimberly Fletcher is the co-founder and current president of MFAA and is a regular columnist and author of Women: America's Last Best Hope.