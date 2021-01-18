Political

Fighting Since 2003, Sports Leader Challenges Joe Biden's Pro-transgender Policies Coming This Week

MADISON, Wis. -- "On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students' access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity. He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students' civil rights." (From Biden campaign website)

Joe Biden will force the DoED to switch sides in two key legal battles. The first is in Connecticut where the DoED stopped funding schools where transgender athletes were beating girls in sprinting.

The second battle is in Idaho where legislators outlawed transgender athletes. Currently, the Idaho law is in the federal court system.

Last year, anti-transgender athlete bills were brought up in seventeen states with only Idaho passing a law. Ultimately, Congress may be forced to change Title IX, the 1972 civil rights law that guarantees equal opportunities for women and girls in sports. Liberals want transgenders included in Title IX.

In 2003, 4 WINDS USA President Steve McConkey started fighting against the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.

"Joe Biden has been talking for months about being the transgender rights leader," states McConkey. "Also, he tells people he is the science president, however, science says men athletes posing as women dominate women. This is a scientific issue, but most importantly, it shows the decline of morals in the United States. When people cannot tell the difference between a man and woman, we are in extreme moral decline."

McConkey tried to sue the International Olympic Committee before the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He was concerned that intersex athletes (not transgender) would sweep the women's 800 meters. That is exactly what happened as they were allowed to have high testosterone levels.

The Olympics are postponed until next summer. After the Olympics, the Olympic Committee plans to make it tougher for transgenders to compete by lowering testosterone levels down to 5 nanomoles instead of 10. They have already done so for intersex athletes.

Recently, the British Journal of Sports Medicine published a study reporting that transgender athletes were still 12% stronger than women, even after two years of hormone treatment and/or surgery.

Founded in 1988, 4 WINDS USA stands up worldwide for Christian athletes and provides Big Planet Watch (4WindsUSA.com). Starting in world-class track and field ministries in 1981, Steve and Liz McConkey have worked through nine Olympics. In 2013, McConkey started standing up worldwide for Christian athletes in all sports. He was a successful USA National Track and Field Club Coach (82-92) and has ran over 68,000 miles. McConkey graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University (Master of Public Health), Minnesota State University, Mankato (BS-Community Health), and Webster High School (WI).