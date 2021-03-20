Political

Republican Wins Nomination, Thanks, By Name, Democratic Party Leaders Who Assisted Him

Virginia Delegate Dave LaRock Secures Republican Party Nomination, Immediately Thanks Democratic Party Officials

HAMILTON, Va. -- Last night, the 33rd House of Delegates Republican Legislative District Committee announced that Delegate Dave LaRock is officially the Republican nominee, as no other candidates filed to run in the June 5th Convention, which will now be cancelled. LaRock, a Loudoun father, grandfather and small businesses owner, has represented the district since January 2014.

Del. LaRock said, "It's a tremendous honor to have the support of the Republicans of the 33rd District. I look forward to continuing to advocate for individual liberty, efficient government, and common-sense solutions to our everyday issues. I promise the people of the district to continue listening, working, and engaging on issues affecting everyone in the district and the Commonwealth. Serving the last 8 years under Democrat governors, I've worked hard to bring forward bipartisan solutions, while providing the best possible constituent services to the residents of the 33rd House District."

STATEMENT: REPUBLICAN LAROCK THANKS DEMOCRATS

LaRock says, "My thanks go to the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, especially supervisors Randall and Briskman, the Leesburg Town Council, Reverend Michelle Thomas, and Delegate Wendy Gooditis for making it clear to me that retiring was not an option to be considered.

"They enthusiastically abused their power, influence and public resources to attack me with a Cancel Culture mindset, for bringing to light very real and verifiable election irregularities advocating full vetting of the 2020 election results. To my Democrat opponent, I say good luck as you endeavor to join the ranks of the Democrat party that tramples our most sacred rights: free speech, religious expression, self-defense, and who seek to crush businesses' economic opportunity, and who just plain ignore commonsense policy making.

"During the last two years, a House Democrat majority passed laws that will have long-term negative effects, making our great Commonwealth more like California and New York, where people are fleeing, and that's now happening here.

"All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election November 2, 2021, as are the statewide offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General. While Democrats currently hold a 55-45 majority in the House, and all 3 statewide offices, Republicans are preparing to retake the Commonwealth."

SOURCE Dave LaRock for Delegate