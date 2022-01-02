Political

Prayer to Dismantle and Overturn 'Roe v. Wade' were the First Words Spoken at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at the Supreme Court early morning, Jan. 1, 2022.

WASHINGTON -- Prayer to dismantle and overturn Roe v. Wade were the first words spoken at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

Purple Sash Revolution organized a Facebook Live national prayer vigil in front of the Supreme Court at midnight as the New Year began.

The vigil was led by Rev. Patrick Mahoney, the Chief Strategist for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution.

The prayer is in response to Dobbs v. Jackson which is a case which could dismantle and overturn Roe v. Wade. A decision in this historic case is expected in June.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

The group felt it was critical to begin 2022 at the U.S. Supreme Court with words of hope, life and justice as they prayed for the Dobbs Case and an end to abortion violence.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

"As an advocate for women, human rights, and founder of life-affirming women's medical clinics, I am thrilled the tragic history of abortion violence in America, created by Roe v. Wade, is coming to an end. Our nation is now embracing the truth that unfettered access to abortion for the full nine months of pregnancy does not uplift women or advance justice and equality.

"After Roe v. Wade is dismantled in 2022, the pro-life community looks forward to working state by state to ensure abortion violence comes to an end. At Stanton Healthcare, we will continue to offer women with unexpected pregnancies professional and compassionate healthcare as well as physical and emotional support for their family.

"The pro-life community is excited about a Post-Roe America where all life will be treated with equality."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments:

"Purple Sash Revolution felt it was critical for the pro-life community to begin 2022 praying at the Supreme Court for the Dobbs case and the dismantling of Roe v. Wade. Prayer is our greatest resource, and through prayer, we can see God shape history and end abortion violence."

"2022 promises to be an historic year regarding abortion as the pro-life movement welcomes a Post-Roe America where we will passionately work state by state to end abortion and continue to provide support and care for mothers and their children.

"The pro-life/human rights community will never rest or be silent until abortion ends up on the scrapheap of history like chattel slavery and segregation. We are thankful to see Roe v. Wade and the violent legacy it created coming to an end."

-------------------------------

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution