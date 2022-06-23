Political

Ask Your Senator to Remove Women in Draft from NDAA

Here we go again. Just six months after several Republican Senators were shamed for putting a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to force women into the selective service, they did it again. Seven Republicans out of the thirteen GOP members on the Senate Armed Services Committee voted in favor of requiring women ages 18-25 to register for the draft. This unconscionable decision could put our daughters, sisters, and mothers at a deadly risk just so Democrats can tout their “equity” agenda.





There is nothing “equitable” about placing women on the front lines to be cannon fodder. Studies show that Marine teams with female members perform at lower levels, complete tests slower, and fire weapons with decreased accuracy compared to all-male teams. Not only will this policy be dangerous for women, but it will also greatly decrease military readiness putting our entire national defense in jeopardy. If the provision requiring women to sign up for the draft remains, it must not reach the President’s desk!



Your Senator voted in the Senate Armed Services Committee to either include or oppose women in the draft in the NDAA. Just like last time, they can go back to the drawing board and remove this provision.



Please call or email your Senator and ask them to remove the provision to draft women in the National Defense Authorization Act!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Senators!