Repeal the Military Vaccine Mandate via the NDAA

URGENT; ACT NOW: Members of Congress are pushing — using the NDAA — to repeal the U.S. Armed Forces’ Covid vaccine mandate and reinstate service members who were discharged because of it. Congress must ensure that any NDAA bill includes a full repeal of the military vaccine mandate!

Enacting the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is one of Congress’ priorities for the 2022 lame-duck session. The NDAA, passed annually by Congress, sets the Armed Forces’ policies and priorities.

Some Republican congressmen are calling for the upcoming NDAA to contain a full repeal of the military’s vaccine mandate. In October, the House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), urging them to oppose the NDAA’s passage unless the military vaccine mandate is repealed, among other reforms:

Republicans must demand that the NDAA: (1) fully repeals the vaccine mandate and allows service members involuntarily discharged to be reinstated without penalty; (2) ends the contamination of our military by radical Leftist ‘woke’ ideologies and the prioritization of politics over combat readiness; (3) halts wasteful spending on ‘Green New Deal’ pet climate projects; and (4) establishes a Special Inspector General on U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

Urge your U.S. representative and senators to withhold support from the NDAA until and unless the tyrannical vaccine mandate and other woke policies are repealed.

