Report to State Attorneys General Proves US Military Unlawfully Penalizing Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Shots

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Brian Ward, founder of CovidPenalty.Com, released a report demonstrating how military commanders are violating ratified treaties, federal statutes, military regulations, and the laws of all US States by penalizing service members who refuse to participate in a COVID-19 experimental substance.

Congress passed The National Research Act in 1974, which is the most important story of the entire pandemic. The Act required a Commission to consider the nature and definition of informed consent anytime a human is involved in an experimental substance such as Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The Commission released their findings in the Belmont Report in April of 1979. The report has become the source of authority for bioethical statutes now embedded in 20 federal agencies, including the DoD, all US States, and thousands of private entities.

Brian Ward said, "governors are required by law to ensure their citizens are not under sanctions, coercion, and or undue influence when offered an opportunity to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine under an EUA." He added that "federal statutes make it illegal even to list an EUA product under a mandate because mandates imply penalties and penalties automatically nullify an individual's legally effective informed consent, which is required to be obtained in advance of a COVID-19 vaccine shot."

DoDI 6200.02 military regulations require the informed consent by the service member for vaccines requiring the issuance of an EUA for their administration irrespective of an approved drug sharing the same formulation. Ward declared that "service members are being punished because they are refusing to volunteer for experimental COVID-19 substances, which is their federally protected right."

Ward published a 14-page report outlining the statutes and military regulations required to be followed by DoD civilian authorities and military commanders. Ward said, "Make no mistake about it, military leaders are engaging in a form of treason because they are waiving informed consent requirements of service members when Congress has exclusively reserved that authority for the Commander in Chief."

