Settlement Reached Over Costly and Discriminatory Vaccine Policy

MURRIETA, Calif. -- Advocates for Faith & Freedom has secured a six-figure settlement award this week for a group of Goleta Water District employees who were subjected to a discriminatory vaccine policy.



On June 1, 2022, Plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Goleta Water District and several government officials after they were provided with religious exemptions against the vaccine and were given one of two unreasonable choices: take an unpaid leave of absence, or pay for bi-weekly COVID-19 tests, which could cost up to $800 a month. Unvaccinated employees were also restricted from entering certain buildings and were required to wear an N95 mask.

"We're happy to see these Plaintiffs vindicated and receive substantial reimbursement," commented Robert Tyler, President of Advocates for Faith & Freedom. "This judgment sets a precedent that government officials will be held accountable when they discriminate and retaliate against employees for exercising their religious beliefs."



The settlement resulted not only in Goleta Water District agreeing to pay each plaintiff $25,000, but also agreeing to enter into a judgment in favor of the plaintiffs.



-------------------------------

