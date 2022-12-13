Military/Veterans

Historic Criminal Complaint to Armed Services Committee

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- CovidPenalty.com founder Brian Ward, announced today his intent to file a criminal complaint with the Armed Services Committees in both House and Senate relating to abuse of America's Armed Forces via the unlawful activities of rogue political actors.

Congress passed the National Research Act (NRA) in 1974 to stop government agencies and pharmaceutical manufacturers from continuing to harm service members and civilian employees involved in FDA-classified clinical drugs such as Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Congress desired to prevent future testing on service members and employees without consent, such as DoD's whole body radiation testing or the US Navy spraying San Francisco with a bacterial agent leading to significant health complications for many residents.

Since the passage of the NRA, the DoD has been required to obtain the 'legally effective informed consent' of service members before administering clinical research drugs to its personnel. The term 'legally effective' requires the DoD to ensure members are not under sanctions or coercive policies to participate in 21 CFR 312.3, Investigational New Drugs. Such requirements are why the FDA informed the DoD in 2005 that "Refusal [to participate in clinical drugs] may not be grounds for any adverse personnel action…nor would either military or civilian personnel be considered non-deployable or processed for separation based on refusal."

In November 2022, Brian secured the legal services of Liberty Chief Counsel KrisAnne Hall. Their intent is to file the largest class action lawsuit in DoD history involving 1.9M service members and 768,000 civilian employees. Brian stated, "Rogue political actors assaulted our men and women in uniform AS IF they were the enemy. It's high time to restore the honor of the military profession."

Brian requests service members who submitted an Inspector General or Article 138 complaint relating to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to submit that document at https://covidpenalty.com/dodsuit/ should they desire to be included in the complaint to Congress.

Defendants could not point to a single federal statute authorizing punitive actions against service members who agreed not to participate in a COVID-19 clinical research drug. For Interviews with Brian Ward, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and put "Media Request" in the subject line.