Ray Simmons

SALTY SEZ – Something’s Wrong!

That’s sort of a crazy title, at a time like this everyone knows something’s wrong. I can say it’s wrong that our 2020 election was stolen, but everybody already knows that. I can say that failing to prosecute those who did it is wrong, and everybody knows that too. Something is really wrong when essentially one man can control what is communicated to the people. What’s the guy’s name who heads Facebook, and who can tell anybody, even the President, what he is allowed to post there for the people? I heard somebody say he was probably the richest Jew in the world and he won’t let people put positive statements about the Jews there – Zuckerberg? I think that’s it. One might think he would like to promote the Jewish nation with as much positivity as possible. But, a magazine I received had an opening article that read “Facebook Bans the Largest Pro-Israel Voice in the World”.

I realize that many Christians hold an anti-Israel position. I have even heard Christian Pastors express such opinions as “the Jews killed Christ, why should we support them?” Actually Christ killed Christ…so that we can receive salvation. He was the greatest Jew in the world and he died to buy your salvation and mine…and the Jews. Historically America has been a supporter of Israel. I believe that is one reason America has been so blessed as a nation. The troubling times we are experiencing should caution us on a number of things and one of them should be our aid, or lack of it, to the Jewish people and their nation. Historically we have vetoed the United Nations’ attacks against Israel. Under Obama’s Administration we backed away from the veto and allowed an action we should have stopped to pass. Our current Administration seems more supportive of China and perhaps of Iran than of Israel. That bodes poorly for we-the-people.

Why am I talking about Israel in a more-or-less political voice? I kinda wonder about that myself. But America’s news industry is basically ignoring what is going on in Israel and I think it will greatly influence what happens here and around the world in the coming months. You probably recall that several Presidents promised to move our Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem but it took Trump in the White House to get it done. That could well be the reason Trump was elected because Jerusalem is God’s city. Ezekiel 5:5 tells us that God set Jerusalem in the midst of the nations (the center of the earth). In Psalm 132:13-14 He says 13For Jehovah hath fixed on Zion, He hath desired it for a seat to Himself, 14This is My rest for ever and ever, Here do I sit, for I have desired it.” Zion of course is just another name for Jerusalem. Zechariah 12:2-3 states, “2Lo, I am making Jerusalem a cup of reeling To all the peoples round about, And also against Judah it is, In the siege against Jerusalem. 3And it hath come to pass, in that day, I make Jerusalem a burdensome stone to all the peoples.” We now see many nations arising against Israel and Jerusalem and hints from Washington indicate we may become one of those nations. Our nation may rebel but we Christians must not.