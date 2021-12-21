Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December -31, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 27, 2021: Tonight at 8 p.m. tune in for First Baptist Columbia’s Christmas special. At 9 p.m. tune in for an encore presentation of Nite Line as Pastors Benny Littlejohn and Keith Kelly welcome The Pastorals to perform Christmas music.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Pastor Robert Reeves of Indian Field UMC in St. George, S.C. to share his testimony and discuss the importance of giving yourself to Jesus. This program features the music of Purpose Quartet.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Sarah-Beth Arnold, a former production assistant at WGGS, to share how The Lord led her to discover her purpose. Isiah and Betty Haygood discuss their experiences as missionaries as well as Betty’s book, Would Anyone Cry For Me? Singing on tonight’s program is Isiah Haygood.

Thursday, December 30, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Zachary and Bayleigh Holder to talk about Youth With A Mission Ministries. Actor and Director Jason Mac discusses his new film, A Father’s Legacy, a story about a man on the run after committing an armed robbery who is in search of the father he never knew.

Friday, December 31, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall host a New Year’s Singing as they welcome Cornerstone, Cheryl Sumpter, and Divine 3 for a night of bluegrass music.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.