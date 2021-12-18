Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 20-24, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 20, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn host a Christmas special, which features the music of Phyllis Brown.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Jim Wallace to discuss his book, Messiah Revealed: The Rabbis, The Tenach, and The New Testament. Courtney Ellis, the author of Happy Now: Let Playfulness Lift Your Load and Renew Your Spirit, shares how playfulness can connect us to God and others. Tonight’s music guest is Joyful Harps.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of Christmas music tonight on Nite Line. Tune in to hear the Christmas songs you know and love that have been performed on Nite Line over the past few years.

Thursday, December 23, 2021: Both Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka are joined by Mark Ward and the Set Free Praise Team for a Nite Line full of Christmas worship.

Friday, December 24, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a Christmas special as they welcome Johnson Edition and Tim Davis to Nite Line to sing on tonight’s program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

