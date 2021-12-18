Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 13-17, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 13, 2021: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Scott Schuler to share his testimony and discuss his book, Why Can’t I Get This Jesus Thing Right? Scott also provides advice that encourages others in their faith with Jesus. This program features Christmas music from Danny Bishop.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021: Scott and Patti Lusk take a trip down memory lane tonight as they share Christmas music from past Nite Lines.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Melissa Heiland, the author of Get Set: A Spiritual Preparation for Short-Term Missions, to Nite Line. Tonight Melissa shares advice on preparing for a short mission trip and discusses her experience as a missionary. Dr. Jen Pfleghaar provides insight into the different ways we can build a healthier lifestyle as she discusses her book, Eat. Sleep. Move. Breathe. This program features Christmas music from Nu Purpose and Tanya Stewart.

Thursday, December 16, 2021: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka present an evening of Christmas music tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, December 17, 2021: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they host a Christmas program tonight on Nite Line. In the first hour, Gwen and Wade present their favorite Christmas music from Nite Line. At 9 p.m. they welcome Brenda Swann to discuss how The Giving Heart Ministries helps those in need.

