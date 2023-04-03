PERFIDY Is All Around Us!

CA 980 B.C. - King David plans to send Uriah the Hittite to his death in battle to cover up his adultery with Uriah's wife, Bathsheba. (Scene from the 1951 film: David and Bathseba.

Perfidy is a word that isn’t in the regular vocabulary of many people. I came across the word many years ago, the context of which now eludes me (probably when reading about some sleazy progressive politician), but it was sometime in the last century (or the “dark ages” as my grandkids like to remind me). Let’s first define the word perfidy, which comes from the Latin, “perfidia”, meaning faithlessness. The dictionaries define it as follows:

Oxford: (noun): deceitfulness, untrustworthiness;

Webster: (noun): the quality or state of being faithless or disloyal; An act or an instance of disloyalty or faithlessness or treachery.

Other definitions for “perfidy” imply a deliberate breach of faith or trust.

Synonyms for “perfidy” include: treachery, duplicity, deceit, disloyalty, infidelity, faithlessness, betrayal, treason, double dealing. Indeed, the word perfidy encompasses the entire gamut of our dishonorable or sinful human interactions with each other virtually since time began.

I’ve used the word perfidy often over the past several years, particularly in my articles here in The Times Examiner. However, it is in the world of “government”, “politics”, and “politicians” that the act of perfidy often rises to the fore. Some of these come to my mind immediately:

The betrayal by the traitor, Benedict Arnold, of his American countrymen during our first “Revolution”, in 1780;

Force of 300 Spartans (plus other Greeks) at the epic battle at The Pass of Thermopylae in Greece in Sept. of 480 B.C.;

The deceit and treachery perpetrated upon Bathsheba’s husband, Uriah the Hittite, by King David as he sinned with Uriah’s wife and plotted to have him murdered, ca. 980 B.C.;

The treachery and disloyalty to our U.S. Constitution exhibited by the Klan of New Bolsheviks, aka the Democrat Party, as it slithers rapidly to a totally Marxist/collectivist mindset and determines to end traditional American freedom and culture.

Perfidy, in all of its definitions and forms, has been prevalent within the circles of the U.S. government virtually since its inception. We all know that there has never been a “perfect” person--no, not even one (except for our Perfect Savior, Jesus)—and surely there has never been a politician who has exhibited that elusive character trait, except perhaps for George Washington who, in my opinion, came the closest to human perfection of all of our Presidents. But even he was imperfect.

U.S. presidents and the gaggle of politicians who enable them and the government to function, have never been remotely “perfect”, however one defines “perfection”. Some have been boring and predictable, others have been adequate, and who have tried to perform their constitutional duties as well as possible; but some of our presidents have been downright dishonest and dirty, determined to enrich themselves or

degrade our republic. A few have been outright enemies of our constitutional form of government, given to us by our admittedly imperfect Founders. Former President Comrade Barak Obama, a deceitful Marxist progressive, anti-American for most of his life, was surely one of that last kind (and still is)! His participation, during his administration, along with his far left wing progressive Attorney General, Eric Holder, in the dastardly and treacherous “Operation Fast & Furious” (an anti-2nd Amendment gun running to Mexico scheme that backfired and ended up getting at least one of our dedicated Border Patrol agents murdered by a despicable Mexican drug runner) was just one of many evidences of Obama’s “perfidy” during the eight years of his “Mal-Administration”! He promised to “fundamentally change this nation” into a socialist workers “paradise”, and he did a credible job of keeping his promise.

The years since the end of WW11 were mostly good for the American people, but less than satisfactory for the office of the Presidency of the U.S. Most of our post-war presidents were experts in the art of “perfidy” to one degree or another. President Dwight Eisenhower was a war hero who took pains to conceal his sordid part in “Operation Keelhaul”, in which right after the end of WW11 he participated in rounding up thousands of Soviet dissidents who had defected from the tyrannical grasp of Joseph Stalin, and shipped them back to “Uncle Joe’s” tender mercies. He also tried hard to conceal his “dalliances” with a young woman who was not his wife. Faithless? Disloyal? Yes!

President John Kennedy was young and popular with our people. He was also an incorrigible womanizer who was faithless and disloyal to his wife. President Richard Nixon was a veteran anti-communist much beloved by his people, until a breach of trust—lies upon lies—took him down and forced his resignation. He was also a member of that treasonous globalist group known as the Council on Foreign Relations, ALL members of which, in supporting the ending of U.S. sovereignty as an independent nation and advocating for a globalist or world government, are the embodiment of “perfidy”. President Lyndon Johnson was the archetype of a sleazy and crooked politician—utilizing the votes of dead people to win his congressional races and later committing our young warriors to a hopeless war in Southeast Asia that he refused to let them win. He was also a racist who had no qualms in lying to (and abusing) a significant minority of our population in order to win their votes—“for the next 200 years”!

Who can forget the perfidy of President Bill Clinton, another long-time member of the treasonous Council on Foreign Relations, as he used his powerful office to lie right in the faces of his people, being impeached by the House of Representatives, and insisting almost to the end of his term that he did not commit adultery with “that woman”. Of course, President George (New World Order) H.W. Bush (also a member of the treasonous Council on Foreign Relations) was caught in his lie of “no new taxes”, and President George W. Bush was caught in the quicksand of “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq which seemed to have mysteriously disappeared, the lie about which allowed him to invade a country that was no threat to the U.S. and expend many billions of dollars and the lives of young warriors who trusted him, to their peril. President Ronald Reagan promised to drastically “cut spending” and our mounting deficits, and “solve” the problem of the illegal alien invasion of our country. He did neither, but he gave good speeches, even if he was not quite as “conservative” as he pretended to be!

Perfidy has thrived in recent years in the U.S. Its “capital” appears to be Washington, D.C. (the “District of Criminals & Communists”). The vast majority of those who “serve” the people in “our” government most likely understand the principles of perfidy all too well. Hillary Clinton has long been known as a master of the “art” of perfidy for decades in progressive circles, to such an extent that she must be considered as the “Grand Master” of Deceit (as well as ‘The Wicked Witch of the East’). The current crop of weeds in D.C., our Democrat President and his disgusting and totally incompetent cabinet, are full of these “masters of perfidy” and doublespeak. Considering the damage being done to our country by one of those Dumbocrat “weeds” named Joe Biden, God help America if another one of that gaggle of incompetents ever becomes POTUS, because every one of them will continue to shred our constitutional liberties to an even greater degree than Comrade Biden is doing. To ever vote for one of them in the future would be to plunge more “daggers” into the heart of American liberty and virtually assure the death of our constitutional republic, which is currently on life support!

Which brings us to our former President, Donald Trump, who is actively campaigning for a second term as POTUS. Without any doubt Mr. Trump has been quite familiar with the “principles” of perfidy during his life. That can’t be denied. But of course it can also be claimed with some degree of accuracy that most of us have practiced that “sin” in the past to one extent or another. While he was not a true ‘conservative’, at least he appeared to try to improve our economy, and thankfully he did support our traditional American constitutionalism and at least appeared to fight to give Americans some degree of partial autonomy from the devils of “The New World Order” and the Marxist tyrants who run the so-called “United Nations”. In his campaign for the Presidency in 2024 he appears to be attacking these despicable “globalists” even more strongly, something that NO other POTUS has ever done.

The jury is still out concerning whether or not his efforts to resist the attacks on our Constitution were meaningful or not. But his recent indictment on meaningless and inconsequential charges by a Soros dominated Democrat District Attorney in New York City just proves how determined the Marxist/collectivist enemies of our republic are to prevent President Trump from being re-elected in 2024, and how afraid of him they really are. The perfidious devils that comprise the band of merry Marxists called “Democrats”, along with their RINO and NEO-CON allies, will move heaven and earth to try to deny Donald Trump another term in the White House.

President Trump’s speech, in September of 2018, to the Socialist/Marxist/Progressive cadres who comprise much of that anti-American United Nations Organization was a broadside fired at the gnomes of international finance and world government devotees who picture themselves, with their vast wealth and power, as being able to mold all of mankind into their “vision” of the ultimate Marxist utopia. I can’t recall any other U.S. President delivering such a scathing attack on the Marxists of the U.N., and right in their collectivist faces. Sadly, many of those President Trump surrounded himself with practiced “perfidy” AGAINST him even while being a part of his administration.

Perfection we shouldn’t expect from any man, especially a politician. But neither should we ever tolerate a future leader who delights in subterfuge and duplicity and is willing to “compromise” with the enemies of our liberties like our current anti-American, anti-Constitutional Pseudo-President, Joe Biden, does! And that applies from the President of the U.S. down to our Federal and State senators and representatives, and to the local mayors and city and county council members. Untrustworthiness by their elected politicians requires the enmity of the American people, who must always exercise their constitutional prerogative of “term limits” to vote the guilty and the corrupt out of office at the next election. Failure to “retire” corrupt and America-despising politicians like Joe Biden and ALL Democrats and RINOS and constantly re-electing them only strengthens their resolve to engage in more corruption, and thumb their noses at those who are their real “bosses”: The American people! And IF we continue to tolerate their abuses of their offices and their destruction of our Constitution, who is the more corrupt—them, or US?