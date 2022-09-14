Videos

Banality of Evil; How the White Coats Killed Grace

What does a four trillion dollar hospital payout, the evil plan to first take out the disabled, and an armed guard outside of the hospital room of a young woman with covid have in common?

Scott Schara joins Kathleen to share the story of his daughter Grace who was murdered in the hospital in the name of saving her from Covid.

Scott details how the doctors, pharmacists, and nurses all had to consciously sign off on the lethal course of action that ruthlessly killed Grace, and how these diabolical decisions were repeated by hospitals nationwide.