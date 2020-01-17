CONSPIRACIES - Past, Present, Future (Part 2 of 2)

“Conspiracies have played a significant role in mankind’s past, present, and probably the future.” - Bliss Tew

(I apologize in advance for the length of this article. As you “plow” through it, perhaps you can begin to understand why there is so much to say about this subject, so please stick with me to the end.)

Last time we examined seven historical conspiracies, or “plots”, that did change history, or could have had they not been detected before they came to fruition. To further reinforce my argument that there have always been “conspiracies” among mankind, probably since shortly after Adam and Eve were driven out of The Garden, I’d like to review several more for your appraisal, further reinforcing my arguments. Always remember those three common elements necessary for some human activity to qualify as a “conspiracy”: It must be engaged in by two or more people, it must be kept secret from all but the most dedicated conspirators, and it must be for evil or unlawful purposes.

Adam Weishaupt (1748-1830), Founder of The Order of the Illuminati on May 1, 1776.

May 1, 1776: The Order of the Illuminati Conspiracy is founded by Adam Weishaupt.

Many Americans have been led to believe that there was never any such thing as the “Illuminati Conspiracy”. Au contraire-- many of our Founders were aware of Weishaupt’s Illuminati, and several books had already been published about this subversive group before 1800, which were read by our Founders, particularly by George Washington, who greatly feared the spread of “Illuminism” into the fledging U.S., and by Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin, both of whom seemed to develop a certain “fascination” with Weishaupt’s secret group, founded in Bavaria on May 1, 1776, the international “May Day”—May 1st-- still celebrated by all communists and socialists the world over. A co-incidence? Who knows? But there is NO doubt that members of the Illuminati conspiracy did relocate from Europe, where the Roman Catholic Church was attacking and exposing the conspirators, and various European governments were putting severe legal pressure on them, into the brand new United States well before the year 1800.

The conspiracy known to history as the Order of the Illuminati was founded by Adam Weishaupt, Professor of Canon Law at the University of Ingolstadt, in Bavaria, on May 1, 1776, a little over two months before our U.S. Declaration of Independence was signed. The young Weishaupt (only in his mid-20’s at the time) was inspired by the radical group known as The Philosophes, which was an organization in Germany dedicated to destroying ALL religions and ALL monarchies; ultimately the goal of the Illuminati was to rule the world with Weishaupt and his fellow “Illuminated Ones” as the supreme “wise leaders”.

One of the members of The Philosophes that Weishaupt met and was strongly influenced by was a Danish merchant by the name of Franz Kolmer, an occultist who had previously lived for five years in Alexandria, Egypt, who had made several trips to the Giza Pyramids, and who was very much “into” the occultist beliefs of “pyramidology”. Kolmer, in fact, may have been a secret Sufi Muslim. In any case, he had a great influence on young Adam Weishaupt. This was several years before he founded The Order of the Illuminati in 1776.

In order to become truly “Illuminated”, a member had to rise through five or six levels of increasing dedication to, and increasing acceptance of, the goals of the Illuminati Conspiracy, which grew rapidly throughout Germany, then spread into France, England, and even into the young United States. The goals of the Illuminati, as formulated by Weishaupt, and undoubtedly influenced by the beliefs of The Philosophes, were as follows:

The abolition of all monarchies and all ordered governments;

The abolition of private property and inheritances;

The abolition of patriotism and nationalism;

The abolition of family life and the institution of marriage, and the establishment of communal (public) education of children;

The abolition of ALL religions (especially Christianity).

There is proof that when the Illuminati members moved into France and into the new United States, they formed the Jacobin Clubs, which were primarily responsible for bringing about the violent and bloody French Revolution in 1789 AND for fomenting the “Whiskey Rebellion” in Western Pennsylvania in the mid-1790’s. At its height in Europe, prior to 1790, there were many thousands of members of The Order of the Illuminati. But as often happens, due to stresses and conflicts that developed within the inner organization between Weishaupt and his top aides, someone reported the proofs of that conspiracy to the authorities in Bavaria, and by 1785 the Illuminati had supposedly been disbanded and Weishaupt and some followers had fled out of Bavaria and into safer parts of Germany.

It has been claimed that by the early 1800’s the entire organization had been dissolved. Was it? No one can say with certainty. What we do know is that the Carbonari Society in Italy in the early 1800’s and the later Communist movement that fomented violence and revolution in several European countries by the middle of the 19th century, and that infested Russia and then much of the rest of the world beginning in the early 1900’s, espoused the SAME goals as the supposedly extinct Illuminati. Groups of well known individuals throughout the U.S. during most of the 19th century appeared to work for many of the SAME GOALS as the supposedly “extinct” Illuminati conspirators. It’s my opinion that the original Illuminati Organization was really just driven “underground” due to its unfavorable exposure, which forced its adherents to scatter to other countries in Europe and into the United States, and that it survived then and survives today in newer collectivist, dictatorial and extreme socialist organizations and governments around the world, who STILL espouse many of the identical goals of the original Order of the Illuminati. And one of those organizations is The Council on Foreign Relations, a treasonous group dedicated to the proposition that American sovereignty is an outmoded concept, and that the people and the government of the U.S. would be better served by being members (or vassals) of a huge and powerful WORLD GOVERNMENT!

The “Early 1800’s” Conspiracy by Vice President Aaron Burr (and others) to divide the Western portion of the U.S., along with the Mississippi River Valley, into a new and separate country—possibly a monarchy, over which he would rule, possibly as a king.

This historic but little taught conspiracy involved General James Wilkinson, at that time the head of the U.S. Army, Andrew Jackson, and many people of Spanish and French sympathies who were loyal to the governments of those countries, both of which were trying to establish an independent nation west of the new American nation. This “Burr Conspiracy” involved many people and extended over a long time period, and many influential members of Thomas Jefferson’s government were involved, plus governors and U.S. senators, some of whom were surely sympathetic to the treasonous Jacobin Movement (imported from revolutionary France) and included the British Ambassador, who communicated Burr’s treachery to his government in London.

V.P. Burr was in constant touch with Spanish and French authorities, and did his best to form some sort of alliance with them in order to finance his scheme to weaken American influence and growth out toward the “west”, i.e. the Mississippi Valley. Some historians believe that Burr’s scheme involved treason, more than just trying to wrest territory west of the Alleghany Mountains from either France or Spain, who at that time claimed much of our “West”. They believe that Burr had been devastated over his loss of the presidential race to Jefferson, and wanted some kind of “revenge”.

General Wilkinson ultimately betrayed Burr’s treachery to President Jefferson, who issued a warrant or proclamation for Burr’s apprehension on November 27, 1806. Burr was then put on trial; one of his attorneys was Henry Clay, who was assured by Burr that the whole affair was just “a misunderstanding”. In a long trial, as scurrilous and contentious as anything we’ve currently experienced, Burr was acquitted, although he was plainly guilty of treason. The original verdict read: “Burr is not proved to be guilty under the indictment by any evidence submitted to us. We, therefore, find him not guilty.” Incriminating evidence was withheld during this trial, mostly to protect other well known conspiratorial associates of Burr, many of whom were serving in the Jefferson Administration or in the U.S. government in some capacity. One of the worst offenders in this regard, who had papers in his possession important to this case, which would have proved Burr’s guilt, and who did NOT turn them over to the court, was President Thomas Jefferson.

July, 1944: The Conspiracy to assassinate German Chancellor Adolph Hitler.

This is a bit of an anomaly, because “conspiracies” exist for evil or unlawful purposes, and how could it possibly be considered such if the purpose was to rid Germany and Europe of the totally evil Hitler and his Nazi socialist goons? But in the eyes of the German

government of the time, it was an “evil” conspiracy. This plot was called “Operation Valkyrie” by its organizers, several high-ranking German Army officers and civilians, including at least one Christian pastor. They planned to assassinate Hitler and use the German Reserve Force to seize Berlin’s Supreme Command headquarters and stage an anti-Nazi coup against the Nazi high command after they had killed Hitler. Unfortunately, the assassination plot failed to kill Hitler (the bomb in the bunker where Hitler was meeting with some German officers was moved further away from where Hitler normally stood, and while it did kill and injure a few participants of that meeting, it only slightly wounded Hitler. The conspirators were found, and those who didn’t commit suicide were tortured and executed.

Early 1960’s: The Mafia (Cosa Nostre) conspiracy is revealed.

In the early 1960’s, Mafia kingpin Joseph Valachi testified before Congress about the existence of “The Cosa Nostre”, a Mafia secret society operating for generations in Italy, Sicily, France, the U.S., and many other countries. While authorities in many governments knew of “the Mafia”, the Sicilian originated criminal organization that had been in existence for generations, Valachi’s testimony before Congress detailed how the five powerful Mafia families conspired to work together (and not in opposition to each other, as had been conjectured) for their criminal purposes, such as corrupting U.S. judges and senators and governmental and powerful people all over the U.S. and Europe.

1963: The Conspiracy to assassinate President John Kennedy.

I’ve written recently on this tragedy, and there are large numbers of Americans (including me) who lived through the trauma of what was surely a conspiracy fomented by powerful people, perhaps by foreign governments, but certainly by people in our U.S. government who perceived JFK as being some kind of “roadblock” to their long range goals (the power-seeking V.P. Lyndon Johnson and the sinister Director of the F.B.I., J. Edgar Hoover, were almost certainly involved). If you believe that our president was assassinated by one lone, mentally deranged Communist, Lee Harvey Oswald, then you have absolutely NO understanding of the concept of “conspiracy” and have allowed yourself to be totally led into the “fog” of obfuscation in which those who were really behind this vile assassination want you to live.

Have powerful people, particularly in the U.S., been aware of

“conspiratorial forces” operating within our country? Let’s examine a few historical statements to see what some influential people of our past had to say about this subject:

I find it interesting that back in 1913, President Woodrow Wilson, a notorious “progressive” and a despiser of our U.S. Constitution, said: “Some of the biggest men in the U.S., in the field of commerce and manufacturing, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” Now, I wonder what “power” President Wilson was speaking about, what group/s he had in mind? “Inquiring minds” would like to know.

Now, I wonder what “power” President Wilson was speaking about, what group/s he had in mind? “Inquiring minds” would like to know. In 1922, New York City Mayor, John Hylan, said: “The real menace of our Republic is this invisible government which, like a giant octopus, sprawls its slimy length over city, state, and nation. Like the octopus of real life, it operates under cover of a self-created screen… (A)t the head of the octopus are the Rockefeller/Standard Oil interests and a small group of powerful banking houses generally referred to as ‘International Bankers’. Their little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the U.S. government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both ( political) parties….” It sure sounds to me that Mayor Hylan was talking about what we today refer to as “ the deep state”. Isn’t is reasonable to assume that at least some ‘deep staters’ and their ‘swamp dwelling’ sycophants must belong to some powerful organization whose agenda they determine to pursue? For the past fifty or more years, patriots have been working to discover what organization/s our modern day conspirators support and to which they give their allegiance. Just WHO controls that “deep state”—that “swamp”—that President Trump is always attacking? Is it the Democrat Party, or some group far more powerful and deeply entrenched? I’d really like to know for certain. Wouldn’t you?

It sure sounds to me that Mayor Hylan was talking about what we today refer to as “ Isn’t is reasonable to assume that at least some ‘deep staters’ and their ‘swamp dwelling’ sycophants must belong to some powerful organization whose agenda they determine to pursue? For the past fifty or more years, patriots have been working to discover what organization/s our modern day conspirators support and to which they give their allegiance. Just WHO controls that “deep state”—that “swamp”—that President Trump is always attacking? Is it the Democrat Party, or some group far more powerful and deeply entrenched? I’d really like to know for certain. Wouldn’t you? In 2002, in his biography, “Memoirs”, the late David Rockeller wrote: “Some even believe we are a part of a secret cabal working against the interests of the U .S., characterizing my family and me as internationalists and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—‘one world’ if you will. If that’s the charge, I STAND GUILTY, AND I AM PROUD OF IT.” (Emphasis mine: WHL). David Rockefeller was the grandson of the mega-billionaire John D. Rockefeller, and his mother, Abigail, was a flaming leftist radical. It’s interesting to note that David Rockefeller was Chairman of the subversive Council on Foreign Relations for many years and head of the super-secret Bilderberg Group. It has also been well established that he, members of his family, and many other mega-wealthy bankers and internationalists have tried to “move Heaven and earth” in order to change our always attacked and maligned U.S. Constitution and our historic institutions from protecting the freedom of Americans to the collectivization of Americans—from individual liberty and responsibility to the false “safety” of the “herd”, where the freedom to chart one’s own course and live one’s own life as one sees fit is purged from American society by the Satanic culture of “group think” and violently enforced “political correctness”.

So just what really is “the deep state”, or “the swamp” that our President Trump, and many others, have been attempting to reveal and attack for a long time? Perhaps we could say that they are the “operating arms” of an assortment of powerful elites (in and out of government) who manipulate and try to shape what government policies are, or to them should be, and they do this to fit THEIR OWN AGENDAS. Quite obviously, they don’t ever do these things to help the U.S. or its increasingly beleaguered people, and they certainly don’t pursue their hidden agendas in order to obey the U.S. Constitution or to be obedient to lawfully passed Congressional laws (unless those laws help those “deep staters”). It’s increasingly obvious that these “deep staters”—these well-entrenched and well-hidden conspirators—are pursuing agendas that mainly center on BUILDING A STRONG AND POWERFUL WORLD GOVERNMENT—that “New World Order” that President George H. W. Bush, a staunch “globalist” just as is his son, assured Americans was a goal to be pursued!

Perhaps I’m reading something into the apparent “goals” of those swamp-dwelling “deep staters” that isn’t really there, but it sure seems to me that leftist/progressive organizations and people who have been in and out of “our” government for the past century or more seem to be pushing all or parts of those five “goals” that Adam Weishaupt and his Illuminati were trying to achieve back in the late 18th century! A coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO! (Go back and read them.) These people are past masters at concealing their true goals with the FOG of deception. It is up to informed patriots to see through their conspiratorial “fog” and shine the exposing light of TRUTH upon these anti-American deceivers, because maintaining and strengthening the liberties of the American people, as we have historically enjoyed them, is NOT in the playbook of these people!

Can we claim with certainty that there have been “conspiracies”, properly defined, in the past? I think I’ve conclusively proved that there have been. Could we also realistically conjecture that one or more “conspiracies” might exist in the future? I believe it would be folly to deny that. So that leaves only TODAY for us to consider. Are there presently any “agendas” being followed by two or more people, for evil or unlawful purposes—have these people “conspired” together to bring about some political or economic goal or vision for humanity—some not-so-distant “world government”, or some “Federation of the Countries of Earth”, some totally powerful “Government of Mankind” that would make the anti-American and Marxist-dominated United Nations of today seem like an exercise in silly child’s play? I contend that those “conspiratorial” agendas exist!

Are the “anti-everything that’s good” descendants of The Order of the Illuminati secretly entrenched in most governments of the world, doing their utmost to bring about the completion of those five Illuminati goals in OUR time? I’ll admit I DON’T KNOW! But as I said, it surely seems that there are governments on this planet, and organizations in this world, that have as their goals one or more of those sinister Illuminati goals. I’ll freely admit to being “A CONSPIRACY FACTIST”, because there are obvious “currents and waves” in today’s political world, both in the U.S. and in other countries, that appear to be leading toward one or more of the goals that Adam Weishaupt and his followers sought to achieve back in the 1770’s and 1780’s, and even later. Are organizations such as The Council on Foreign Relations, or The Bilderberg Group, or the Tri-Lateral Commission, and other pro-one world government, anti-sovereignty, anti-religion, anti-traditional family, etc. movements active today? Yes, they are, and especially in the U.S.! MANY members of all presidential administrations, from the early 20th century UP TO AND INCLUDING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, either were or are members of the CFR or have attended meetings of the obsessively secret and sinister Bilderberg Group and/or The Tri-Lateral Commission, from which ALL the press and non-invitees are totally excluded, no decisions released, and virtually NO discussions allowed from the attendees, who, if they are confronted by their attendance, give soothing and syrupy responses to any questions regarding their participation at those meetings.

Are these the current disciples of those evil and despicable people who allied themselves with the Order of the Illuminati so long ago? I have my suspicions that they ARE, but no one can say with certainty almost 250 years after those Illuminati devils did their best to change the world into one of their own making, but were soon attacked by European governments and the Roman Catholic Church, and supposedly driven out of existence by the early 1800’s. That Devil’s Disciple, Saul Alinsky—a hero to the despicable anti-American, Marxist Barak Obama and to the conniving Socialist, Hillary Clinton-- could easily qualify as at least a “spiritual descendant” of Adam Weishaupt’s Order of the Illuminati. Alinsky even dedicated his book, “Rules For Radicals” (so admired by Barak Obama AND Hillary Clinton), to “LUCIFER, THE FIRST REVOLUTIONARY”! Why, do you suppose, did he do that?

Those who have suspicions that the Illuminati movement did not totally die out are attacked and ridiculed and mocked as non-politically correct “conspiracy theorists” who subscribe to ridiculous fantasies that have been attacked by “Neo-conservatives” in and out of “our” government, by those “phony patriots” of our main stream media, by the mostly far left “debunkers of the internet” who love to purge any facts that disagree with their concept of truth (Facebook, Google, UTube, Twitter, etc.), and by the “deceivers of academia”, with their almost meaningless degrees, who love to pontificate their lies to our gullible youth, upon whom they have piled a mountain of debt for mostly useless degrees, that almost nothing that happened in the past has any relevancy for the present.

Whatever the truth may be, it behooves all Americans, especially those who consider themselves to be American Patriots, to inform themselves with true facts, which is not always as simple as it sounds, for who knows what organizations are reliable and what facts are true? There IS ONE ORGANIZATION, active since 1958, that I’ve always perceived as being a disseminator of truth, and to which I have belonged for a long time. That organization is The John Birch Society, with headquarters in Appleton, Wisconsin. Lest you think that I’ve gone off “the deep end” into “extremism”, let me assure you that nothing could be further from the truth. Most of you know me well, and I assure you that members of the JBS are some of the finest patriots and most dedicated Christians I’ve ever known—they’re NOT “tin foil hat-wearing” kooks, and I’m truly humbled by those dual attributes that many of them possess--- they are not “wild-eyed anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish, anti-Black, anti-legal immigrant, or pro-Ku Klux Klan or pro-Nazi, flag burning BIGOTS that the misinformed and deceitful enemies of Americanism have long proclaimed (remember—what one FEARS one also ATTACKS in hopes of driving away or destroying the source of one’s fears). The national membership of the JBS includes Americans OF GOOD WILL from ALL backgrounds, all religious beliefs, all races, and both native born and legal immigrants.

Log onto JBS.org to begin your own investigations of a long maligned group of patriots, ask questions to the JBS State Coordinator for Western North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, whose name is EVAN MULCH, a fine young Christian patriot whom I have known for some time. You can contact him on line at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Or you can write to me at www.timesexaminer.com if you have questions about the JBS. Whether or not you decide to join with members of The John Birch Society (and I hope you will consider doing so), please contact Evan and at least get some insights into what YOU can do to help educate others, then contact your governmental representatives in all levels of government to do what you can to help us preserve what our Founders, at SUCH A GREAT COST, bequeathed to us! Read this digital Times Examiner regularly, for it has always contained truths and information that few other sites reveal. Don’t leave the field of battle for others to fight. Help us, help your descendants, and help the JBS accomplish its goal of LESS GOVERNMENT, MORE RESPONSIBILITY, AND WITH GOD’S HELP, A BETTER WORLD.

The future of freedom in the U.S.—particularly YOUR freedom and your children’s and grandchildren’s freedom—depends on awakened and dedicated constitutional patriots educating themselves and their fellow citizens concerning the dangers we all face because of the machinations of those who detest the concept of individual liberty under God. It depends on Americans acting boldly to resist the collectivist enemies of our republic—enemies that probably have been around for a long time and are well entrenched in our culture and in our government. The preservation of our freedom depends on all of us. It depends on YOU, and ME! We have lots of “summer soldiers and sunshine patriots” around us. What we need are lots of dedicated “pullers at the oars” who will inform themselves and boldly go forth and do all they can to inform their fellow Americans regarding the dangers to all of our freedoms that are posed by those who pretend to be the “friends of liberty”, but are hiding their iron fists of collectivist tyranny in their velvet gloves. Education is our weapon, and spreading truth is our mission. Saving our Constitutional Republic far into the future should be the goal of ALL patriots—ALL Americans who love their country, if not totally for what it is now, then for what it once was and can be again, if we’d ALL work for the honorable goal of preserving our constitutional liberties. We humbly, but urgently, ask for your concern, your dedication, your patriotism, and your help!