The Theater Of The Absurd—The Growing Curse of Politically Correct Non-thinking!

Let me begin by proclaiming my absolute and perpetual allegiance to the right to free speech, to unpopular speech, to all forms and terms of speech that are considered “offensive”, and ESPECIALLY “political” or “religious” speech that is hated, prohibited, disdained, or ridiculed by mental midgets or brain-damaged liberals—or the constitution-hating left wingers that infest the progressive, leftist, liberal sewers of academia, the so-called “main stream media”, the anti-American, anti-free speech, anti-conservative “information technology” giants of Silicon Valley, (i.e. Facebook, UTube, Twitter, Instagram), the anti-Christian, pro-terrorism Satanic dupes known as Allah’s 7th Century Primitives, the “gender confused”, the unborn baby murderers of Planned Parenthood, the drug-filled halls of the treasonous political party known as the Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly Democrats), and the phony RINO “Republicans” who pretend to be supporters of our U.S. Constitution while they ignore it or subvert it at every opportunity—i.e. speech as protected by the U.S. Constitution and by the hard-won liberties enshrined in perpetuity in our historic Western Civilization.

From the Magna Charta of 1215 to the U.S. Declaration of Independence of 1776, mankind has waged a protracted and often violent conflict with those who possessed political power and force, and who sought to restrict or forbid all forms of speech from being uttered, written, thought, whispered in secret, or spread far and wide in printed or broadcast form. I’m thinking, for example, of the centuries-long, brutal and deadly suppression of “free speech” in the form of freely owned, read, and shared versions of God’s Word—our Holy Bible—especially in languages other than Latin—and read by and discussed with people other than the representatives of a monolithic church who in the past feared that its members would read the Bible and learn that much of what they were being taught was the “opinions” and “fantasies” of men, rather than the Word of God.

We’ve all heard of, and probably used ourselves, the relatively modern term “politically correct”, as in “politically correct speech”, “politically correct conduct”, “politically correct thinking”, ad nauseam. Now we all recognize that in very limited situations one cannot practice “free speech” to the PHYSICAL detriment of others, as for instance the old adage that one cannot yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater, thereby precipitating a panic (unless, of course, there IS a fire in that crowded theater). One cannot with impunity threaten the life or well being or the family or property of another person, or spread deliberate lies and misinformation, without potentially serious legal consequences (or even life threatening physical retaliation). Those limitations on speech are understood as contributing to the safety and perpetuation of a moral and humane civilization. Other than those legally defined limitations on speech, NONE of us possesses any civil, moral, cultural, or legal right to NOT BE OFFENDED by the speech of someone else, and particularly by the THOUGHTS, written or verbalized, of another person. If someone is offended by the speech (verbalized or printed) of another person, then the problem is on the part of the one who is hearing or reading the words, NOT on the part of the one who uttered or wrote those supposedly or actually offensive words! Disagree “agreeably” if you choose to do so, but please don’t expect me, or any other person practicing the right of ‘free speech’, to not “offend” your delicate psyche!

Recently a long time friend and fraternity brother in another state sent me an interesting email on this very subject, and since it pertains to what I’m attempting to communicate to you, I’d like to share it. It seems to have been authored by a man named Lawrence McCarthy. He titled his essay: WHAT HAPPENED TO ME?

“As a man, I used to think I was a regular person, but I was born white, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me a racist and responsible for slavery. I am a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today’s standards makes me a fascist.

“I went to high school, worked through college, got a degree and have held a job. (However,) I am not here because I earned it, but because I was advantaged. I am heterosexual, which according to gay folks now makes me a homophobe. I am non-union, which makes me a traitor to the working class and (an) ally of big business.

“I am not a Muslim, which now labels me as an infidel and “Islamophobe”. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, which makes me a member of the vast NRA gun lobby. I am older than 65 and retired, making me a useless old man who doesn’t understand Facebook.

“I think and I reason, so I doubt what main stream media tells me, which must make me a reactionary. I am proud of my heritage and our inclusive American culture, making me a xenophobe. I value my safety and that of my family, and I appreciate the police and the legal system, making me a right-wing, cop loving extremist.

“I believe in hard work, fair play and fair compensation according to each individual’s merits, which today makes me an anti-socialist. I believe our system guarantees freedom of effort, not freedom of outcome

or subsidies, which must make me a borderline sociopath. I believe in the defense and protection of America for and by all citizens, now making me a militant.

“I am proud of our flag, what it stands for, and of the many who died to let it fly, so I stand and salute during our National Anthem, taking me back where I started—I must be a racist.

“Please help me come to terms with the new me because I’m just not sure who I am anymore! I thank my friends for sticking with me through these abrupt, newfound changes to my thinking! I just can’t imagine or understand what’s happened to me so quickly! Funny—it all took place over the last 7 or 8 years! If all this nonsense wasn’t enough to deal with, now I don’t even know which restroom to use!”

Poor guy—he really is “confused” over today’s p/c world. But he’s NOT alone—he could be ME, and I suspect that for many of my readers, he could be YOU, also.

Of course, there are many non-humorous comments about the curse of political correctness that I’ve also mined from the net:

“Political correctness is a weapon used to silence people who tell the truth”. Ayaan Hirsi Ali (one of my heroes).

(one of my heroes). “It’s time to call evil by its name: Islamic jihadists killing in the name of their religion. It’s time to throw political correctness in the garbage. It’s time to silence the apologists for evil, including members of the United Nations.” Brigitte Gabriel , on the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, from a U.N. speech on April 17, 2015. (Another of my heroes).

on the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, from a U.N. speech on April 17, 2015. (Another of my heroes). “Political Correctness is Marxism Version 2. We are going to be a victim of political correctness. When tolerance becomes a one way street, it leads to cultural suicide. We are on that street.” (Former Florida Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West, speaking about the Muslim Brotherhood infiltration into our culture.)

Here are a few more pertinent observations regarding the beliefs of

our modern “thought police”. The first is from Overpasses of America:

Step 1-Cause people to worry about offending those around them.

Step 2- Once people are afraid to speak out, they’re afraid to think it.

Step 3-Once afraid to think it, it is never spoken.

Step 4-Control of the public is achieved.

“Political Correctness is nothing less than thought control:

Always speak your mind and free those around you! And keep yourself free!

2) “Political correctness is neither political nor is it correct. It amounts to social censorship, and the sooner we spit it out, the better.” (Jeff Cooper, www.gechoandfly.com)

3) “The social disease of political correctness has entered daily life, inverting good to bad and attempting to rewrite proud histories as an imposition of white supremacy for which we all should make contrition.” (Robert Agostinelli, Lifehack Quotes).

4) “Political correctness is a farce! Stop being afraid of words. Stop being afraid of what other people think. Stand up for what you believe in and speak your mind. Let nobody trample your rights. Do not let others control you. Nobody owns you. Your thoughts are your own. Your opinion counts. Your blood cannot be diluted with fear. You are an American. Start acting like one.” (Anonymous)

5) “Political correctness is America’s newest form of intolerance, and it is especially pernicious because if comes disguised as tolerance.” (George Carlin).

6) “POLITICALLY CORRECT: A term used for whiney, overly sensitive pansies who need everything sugar coated for them.” (Anonymous).

7) “Captain, this planet’s obsession with what they call ‘political correctness’ is illogical. It strongly limits a being’s ability to express an opinion.” (Leonard Nimoy, as “Mr. Spock”, in ‘Star Trek’.)

For many Americans, our beloved United States is becoming virtually unrecognizable, and fear is growing among many that our own physical safety may be in jeopardy in the near future, especially if we “say or do” something that is deemed “unpopular”, “insensitive”, or “unacceptable” by that gang of anti-American, pro-socialist thugs known as AntiFa, or some similar local group of slime balls. At least half of our population basks in their disgusting and smarmy IGNORANCE, relying on the lying and treasonous main stream media to keep them safely “misinformed”, lulled into inactivity by lies and brain numbing pabulum, and occasionally led into violently expressing their “umbrage” against traditionalists, conservatives, and/or Christians, and totally convinced that the “other half” of America is composed of ignorant dolts and deplorables whose concerns are to be ignored and whose patriotism is to be ridiculed, questioned, and verbally, or physically, attacked, especially if they support President Trump.

Abraham Lincoln once reminded his countrymen that the U.S. could not continue to exist “half slave and half free”. I contend, more accurately and more realistically, that our beloved country WILL NOT long survive into the near future if half of our people are purposely led to hate the other half and induced to overturn our long established social mores and our culture of individual freedom and free enterprise risk taking by launching a “pogrom” against conservatives and/or Christians whose beliefs are no longer “acceptable”. The future is beginning to look disturbing, especially if the disgusting Democrat Socialists (aka The Klan of New Bolsheviks) are able to capture total control of our national government, a long-time goal toward which they are forcefully marching in lockstep (or is it “goosestep”?), aided and abetted by phony anti-conservative, anti-constitutionalist liars who control most of our “main stream” media, the treasonous gnomes of collectivist tyranny that infest the “halls of Congress”, and particularly the vast and long-embedded hordes of nameless and faceless bureaucrats who basically control and RUN ALL the parts of our bloated federal agencies.

If we let that happen without strong protests and anti-Democrat and pro-constitutionalist votes, we’ll not even be able to call ourselves “Americans” any longer, and we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves! If we, as conservatives, as Christians, and as patriots allow the enemies of our republic and our humane Christian civilization—the barbarians of brutal collectivism who are already “inside the gates” of our culture and who are doing their best to foment their socialist tyranny all throughout our country—to cow us into submission to their violence, their mendacity, their anti-Christian diatribes, and their anti-Constitutionalism, then we’ll all deserve to have a large brand on our foreheads—“C” for COWARD!