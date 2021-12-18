Knowledge, Determination, and Faith Are Needed Now to Save Our Nation!

Robert W Welch, Jr. (1899-1988). Founder of the John Birch Society in 1958.

“I apprehend no danger to our country from a foreign foe….Our destruction, should it come at all, will be from another quarter. From the inattention of the people to the concerns of their government, from their carelessness and negligence. I must confess that I do apprehend some danger. I fear that they may place too implicit a confidence in their public servants, and fail properly to scrutinize their conduct; that in this way they may be made the dupes of designing men, and become the instruments of their own undoing. Make them intelligent and they will be vigilant, give them the means of detecting the wrong, and they will apply the remedy.”

Daniel Webster, June 1, 1837; Works 1:403

Daniel Webster’s last sentence in the paragraph above, pretty much explains why the John Birch Society was founded in 1958 by Robert Welch, and what is really needed to preserve the rapidly deteriorating remnants of our Constitutional Republic and restore it to its former position of respect and nobility. Mr. Welch was a true ‘renaissance man’ who was knowledgeable on many subjects, particularly our American heritage under constitutional law. He recognized the “downward trend” among his countrymen of the 1940’s and 1950’s to accept the push toward ever-larger and more meddlesome government, thrusting its ever-more-intrusive, and increasingly abusive, presence into the lives of all Americans.

He realized the wisdom of one of our greatest Founders, James Madison, who reminded his posterity that, “Although all men are born free, and all nations might be so, yet too true it is, that slavery has been the general lot of the human race. Ignorant—they have been cheated; asleep—they have been surprised, divided—the yoke has been forced upon them. But what is the lesson?...Rather conclude that the people ought to be enlightened, to be awakened, to be united, that after establishing a government they should watch over it as well as obey it.” Too bad that Mr. Madison has long since departed from this mortal battlefield, because I think he would have been a dedicated member of the JBS.

Over the years many of the detractors of the John Birch Society (and there have been many, including within the putrid ranks of pseudo-Republicans, i.e. RINOS such as William Buckley, founder of the PSEUDO-CONSERVATIVE journal, “National Review”)—the confused and deluded worshippers of big government and the paid shills of the ‘main stream media’ who protect it—who constantly accused JBS—and its loyal members—of being “conspiracy theorists”—of seeing “communists under every bed”, in effect. Of course, as Robert Welch saw it—accurately so and as history has well verified—there WAS and still IS a “communist conspiracy” active the world over, and in particular in the United States (“American” Marxists currently dominate “our” federal leviathan). He proved that while there may not be “communists under your bed”, there WERE communists in all parts of “our” federal bloated and purposely wasteful government, there WERE communists in much of academia, in much of the “main stream media”, and in the boardrooms of corporations who posed as American companies but were nothing of the sort (pretty much like today). If you believe that the push to Marxism/communism died because there no longer is a “Soviet Union” and the formerly enslaved nations of Eastern Europe are all now “free”, you are suffering under serious delusions, probably deliberately instilled in you by those same butt kissing denizens of “the deep state”—the paid shills of the MSM that have delighted in castigating and attacking the JBS and fellow concerned patriots and organizations for decades.

Today it is more widely called “the deep state”, rather than “the communist conspiracy”, but its aims are the same: To “fundamentally transform the U.S.” (as Comrade President Obama put it) away from our constitutional republic with its free enterprise system that has allowed so many to live full and decent lives, and that was bequeathed to us by our Founding Generation, and into a Marxist/socialist big government tyranny where the people no longer control their government but, rather, fear it—one in which the people are obedient slaves on the gigantic federal “plantation”. You know, just like the one that Comrade President Joe Biden and his Marxist cohorts who have infested the District of Criminals and Corruption are attempting to accomplish today. THAT was what Mr. Welch wanted to prevent, and THAT was why he, along with other patriots, formed the John Birch Society in 1958.

Mr. Welch, in his many eloquent and insightful speeches and writings over many years, did his best to motivate all patriots—not just JBS members—to counter, to struggle against this “conspiracy” that hid behind the overt push toward Marxism/communism by collectivist dupes (that we see so plainly OUT IN THE OPEN today), while hiding its true goals of transforming the U.S. and the rest of the world into the “deep staters’” vision of a “Great Reset” so vast and so all-encompassing that resistance to it would become futile. Basically, this “conspiracy”, started centuries ago (and even longer if one subscribes to Biblical truth), aims to totally remove God—to purge religion, particularly Christianity—from society, replace God (religious faith) with TOTAL GOVERNMENT, and create what these “deep staters” call their “New World Order”, to be administered by a world government under the Marxist-controlled United Nations Organization, or an even more powerful and extensive and tyrannical world power than the present anti-American and anti-Christian U.N.—a world power such as the one envisioned by the enemies of freedom in the World Economic Forum, which makes its nest in Davos, Switzerland currently. There must be NO allegiance to anything but this One World Government, which is why “God” has to be purged out of existence in the sick minds of these Satanic conspirators.

This means, of course, for Americans in particular, a total and complete restructuring of our lives and the total destruction of ALL of our God-given rights, liberties, and ALL of our freedoms that we have enjoyed, and that Americans have fought and died to maintain over the centuries. ALL of our founding documents would be purged away if these “deep state conspirators” are successful. The individualism so highly valued by most Americans would be replaced with a mind-numbing and dictatorial collectivism, meaning basically that “government” would totally run our lives, telling Americans where to live, where to work, what to eat, what to do, what to believe! Everything, and everybody, would become completely subservient to this vast centrally run government. This has already occurred in many countries in the past, and one would have to be totally blind or completely uncaring (or purposely stupid) not to perceive that this vast web of power is already being more and more rapidly spun around all of the American people. THAT is the purpose of the “GREAT RESET” that collectivist politicians the world over love to prattle and salivate over, for they have already sold their souls to the concept of “total government”, hoping that they’ll be the masters and not the peons. The United States has long been the central malignant focus of this “deep state” conspiracy to “reset the world” along the lines preached by that devil’s disciple, Karl Marx, and pursued for almost 200 years by his deluded followers, at a COST OF MULTIPLE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE KILLED all over the world, sacrificed to the idols of collectivism. Of course, that is where the JBS comes in, and it has determined that freedom shall NOT perish in our land. It won’t, if we have sufficient patriots to join our cause. Patriots like YOU!

Mr. Welch subscribed to the wisdom of Thomas Jefferson, who reminded his countrymen: “I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and it we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to INFORM THEIR DISCRETION BY EDUCATION. This is the true corrective of abuses of constitutional power.” (Emphasis mine—whl). Our nation began as essentially a Christian-oriented nation, founded by men and women who mostly were Christian believers, or at least were God fearing people. They were far from perfect people, we know, and they tolerated grievous societal imperfections to get the compromises necessary to form our Constitutional Republic, but they practiced Biblical, Christian morality for the most part. Sadly, that morality has deteriorated significantly over recent decades, and that has contributed greatly to the “ho-hum” attitudes towards maintaining our republican principles that we see all around us. That has allowed the enemies of our republic to believe that their long sought after goal of destroying the American republic and “building back better” their vision of “heaven on earth” is within their grasp, and they are attacking American patriots and our republican traditions with a vengeance!

Concerned Americans have long realized that the greatest danger of any government of men is the temptation for those who “govern” to dissociate themselves from the ultimate source and authority of ALL governments—which is God Himself. When this almost invariably happens there no longer are any kinds of “guidelines” or “benchmarks” for societal morality, and therefore none for true justice. Thus the governments of men eventually degenerate into tyranny and immorality. Tragically, the nation of our Founders—land of the “Pilgrim’s pride”—has gone over the edge of the precipice, and is now sinking rapidly in the cesspool of immorality and disregard of God’s Word that had formerly kept it on an even keel. Some people may deny this reality, but one doesn’t have to have a doctorate in theology to see the plain truth!

Most thinking people, religious or not, know that people who are moral and who are also pretty much self-reliant are also responsible citizens, responsible to their families, their places of worship, and especially to their country. In recent decades, sadly, many of our younger people were not taught about civic duties and responsibilities in our pathetic government indoctrination centers (formerly known as public schools), which is why our culture is losing its traditional cohesiveness. Lack of morality, broadly defined, has contributed to the confusion so rampant among our people over what is morally right and what is morally wrong. Robert Welch commented on this problem in the December, 1970 Bulletin of The John Birch Society, wherein he wrote: “That the problem (of eroding morality) is doubtless as old as morality itself can be surmised from (Isaiah 5:20—‘Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil….”), written a few years before 700 B.C….. That it has been a persistent affliction is confirmed by Cicero’s line in ‘De Finibus’: ‘Inability to tell good from evil is the greatest worry of man’s life’. Both Isaiah and Cicero…were writing of their own respective eras, when a vast breakdown in all moral values was visibly under way. And in both cases there were conspiratorially destructive forces helping along the movement.” Is there truly anything “new” under the sun? Not really.

In other words, the lack of morality—the ridicule of virtue—that characterized the eras of Isaiah’s Israel and Cicero’s Rome, and that we see increasingly destroying western civilization today, is nothing new. These protagonists of unlimited government power during ancient times, coupled with virtually an unlimited governmental welfare state wherein ever-increasing “bread and circuses” were promised to gain the loyalty of the populace, became mere devices in the drive for total power on the part of unscrupulous politicians. As the Roman historian, Tacitus, wrote: “(A) people can be vanquished by their vices as easily as by force of arms.” I think it can be said, with little fear of meaningful contradiction, that the same tactics apply to the governments of many of today’s nations, for the same lust for power on the part of “insiders” and proponents of total governmental power exists in our world as existed over nineteen hundred years ago when Tacitus wrote about this. Sadly, as Mr. Welch also wrote in that same JBS Bulletin: “It is because the collectivist conspirators of all eras really learn something from history—which the rest of the human race generally refuses to do”, that our modern world is sinking into a morass of immorality, corruption, crime, and repression. And, I might add, these are the same problems which many of our fellow countrymen refuse to admit have long existed within the inner sanctums of the political “parties” (the feared “factions” of our Founders) to which they foolishly give their allegiances, their passions, and their money .

In the September, 2021 Bulletin of the JBS, our Chief Executive Officer, William Hahn, wrote: “The mission of The John Birch Society is, ‘Less government, more responsibility, and—with God’s help—a better world.’ Our short-term goal is the same as the mission, as are our long-term goals our vision…. How much less government? A lot! The Founding Fathers designed a federal government with limited powers. The states and the people hold the rest—and majority—of the power. When the federal government steps outside this limitation, the states and people need to check their authority through nullification, legislation, and legal proceedings. Those elected officials not abiding by the Constitution should be voted out and replaced with those who obey the Constitution.

“…With less government comes ‘more responsibility for all citizens’ to be self-reliant and to adhere to a higher moral code that allows us to govern ourselves with less involvement from all levels of government. As people become increasingly immoral, government steps in with more laws and restrictions. When elected officials are also immoral, the size, scope, and cost of government skyrockets…”

Members of the JBS don’t claim to be perfect people, for there are none such. But we have banded together to do all that we can to turn our “Ship of State” away from the shoals of calamity toward which it is sailing at full speed. We know that our American freedoms which have been enjoyed, and defended, by generations of our countrymen can’t continue to exist in the dark shadows of immoral government and the people it contaminates with its lust for power. As John Adams reminded us, “Our constitution is fit ONLY for a moral people”. It is wholly inadequate for any other”! When morality—when respect for law and a mutual respect for each other decline swiftly, the abuse of our rights increases to the same extent, and the purveyors of ever-larger government are only too happy to suggest that even more government power, rules, regulations, and repressions, are needed to “solve the problems”. It should be obvious to all but the willfully blind among us that over recent decades our culture has been DELIBERATELY CHANGED, not just to increase immorality but especially to allow “our” government to vastly speed up its unconstitutional usurpation of power. Eventually our people will just throw up their hands and capitulate, which is exactly what those denizens of “the deep state” have in mind.

And THAT, my fellow citizens, is where YOU can help. With much larger membership, the effectiveness of JBS could be multiplied beyond our imaginings. Surely as Americans and patriots you want to see our Constitutional Republic preserved and sent unto our far future generations so our descendants can enjoy the same freedoms that we have. The cost to be a JBS member is small in monetary terms; the price all of us, and our descendants, will pay should our republic be destroyed, will be far, far more than mere dollars.

To find out more about JBS, please email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or better yet, contact our Executive Field Coordinator, EVAN MULCH, who can provide you with answers to your questions, and perhaps more cogent reasons why you should join with us. His cell # is (864) 804-0789; his email is: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please think about this deeply, because ALL of our futures may depend on what good, but uncommitted, people decide to do.