Biden and His Commie Masters Are After Our Guns!

We’ve been hearing much of late from the senile presidential imposter who lives (at least part of the time) at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the District of Criminals and Corruption. One of his current favorite babbling points is his assurance to his subjects that he is going to go after all those “illegal firearms” that are wandering to and fro all over our nation, seeking whom they might maim and kill. After all, he assures us in his best whispery, gravely voice, “the Second Amendment is not absolute”, nor does it protect rights of those pesky people who have the temerity to actually believe our increasingly ignored Constitution is still the law of the land, and it surely doesn’t give those gun-loving fanatics in our midst the right to buy any kind of commonly used firearms---especially those evil “AR-15 assault rifles” that are used only to kill large numbers of people (but which, of course, are NOT ‘assault rifles’ which are for the military only). And, he assures us in his wise professorial voice, the “2nd Amendment surely didn’t give our colonial ancestors the right to go out and “buy cannons”. Just listen to me, he orders, and I’ll keep you safe from those violent everyday citizens who insist on clinging to their guns (AND to their Bibles and their religions) in their neighborhoods. And, he promises, I’ll use our national capital bureaucrats to assist in protecting ‘the people’ from those evil firearms—bureaucrats who. even now, are digitizing millions of ILLEGALLY maintained firearm purchase records in preparation for a campaign of CONFISCATION, which with absolutely NO doubt is the goal of Comrade Biden and his fellow Bolsheviks!

There is an old but true saying that says—“Fear the government that fears the people”. Our Founders wisely limited the power of their new central government, for they knew the history of the various European governments that they or their ancestors had painfully endured. It wasn’t all that long ago, in the annals of human history, that some of our ancestors woke up and were informed of the following “news story”:

“MASSACHUSETTS NATIONAL GUARD ORDERED TO CONFISCATE A LARGE CACHE OF RECENTLY BANNED ASSAULT WEAPONS” ATTACKED WHILE PERFORMING ITS DUTY”.

“National Guard units seeking to confiscate a cache of recently banned assault weapons and a large cache of ammunition were ambushed by elements of a paramilitary/white nationalist extremist faction just north of Boston within the past day. Military and law enforcement sources estimate that 72 government agents were killed and more than 200 injured as government forces were compelled to withdraw from a superior force of insurrectionist extremists who obviously had been planning this military action for some time.

“Speaking after the clash, Massachusetts Governor Gage declared that the extremist faction, made up of local citizens, has links to the radical right wing “tax protest” movement. Gage blamed the extremists for recent incidents of vandalism directed against several internal revenue offices. The governor, who described the group’s organizers as “criminals, white nationalists, and members of extremist boycott groups”, issued an executive order authorizing the summary arrest of any individual who has interfered with the government’s efforts to secure law and order. The unsuccessful military raid on the extremist arsenal followed widespread refusal by the local citizenry to turn in their recently outlawed assault weapons and ammunition.

“The governor had issued a ban on military style assault weapons and ammunition earlier in the week. This decision followed a meeting early this month between government and military leaders, at which the governor authorized the forcible confiscation of illegal arms, especially the ones that look like those used by our military. One government official, speaking yesterday on condition of anonymity, pointed out that “none of these people would have been killed had the extremists obeyed the law and turned over their weapons and ammunition voluntarily”. Government troops did initially succeed in confiscating a large supply of outlawed weapons and ammunition yesterday, but agents report that the white nationalists and other anti-government extremists in the villages around Boston were able to keep most of their weapons and ammunition from government authorities.

“However, troops attempting to seize arms and ammunition in and around Lexington met with resistance from heavily armed extremists who had been tipped off regarding the governor’s plans by anti-government spies. During a tense standoff in Lexington’s town park, the commander of the government operation ordered the armed group to surrender and return to their homes, calling them “damned rebels”. The impasse was broken by a single shot, reportedly fired by one of the right wing extremists in the park. Eight civilians were killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire and at least ten were wounded.

“Ironically, the local citizenry blamed government forces rather than the radical extremists for the civilian deaths. Before order could be restored, armed citizens from militias in surrounding areas had descended on the National Guard units, whose commander, Lt. Colonel Francis Smith, finding his forces over-matched by the armed mob, ordered a retreat back to his base in Boston, during which the majority of his casualties occurred. Governor Gage has called upon all citizens to support the state/national joint task force in its effort to restore law and order. The governor also demanded the surrender of those responsible for planning and leading the attack against the government’s military force. Samuel Adams and John Hancock, citizens of Boston, have been identified as “ringleaders” of the extremist faction, and remain at large. The governor also condemned Rev. Jonas Clark, of Lexington, for organizing the initial armed resistance in Lexington’s park. Rev. Clark has been condemned by some of his fellow churchmen for not submitting to the “authority” of Gov. Gage’s force.” Rev. Clark has been known to preach the sedition that sometimes Christians must ‘obey God rather than men”, and remains very popular in the Lexington area.

------------------

This “report” was the news around Boston and environs on April 20, 1775. It could almost have been written regarding events that are, or may soon be, happening here in 21st century America. It has always fascinated me that the event which precipitated (for the most part) the first American Revolution involved the attempted confiscation of firearms and ammunition stored in Concord, Massachusetts, just a few miles from Lexington. I’ve stood on that historic Lexington Town Green several times, and I’ve always marveled that because of a determined stand against tyranny by less than 100 Militiamen, organized by the pastor of the church to which most of them belonged, and led by a captain who was dying of tuberculosis, on that almost sacred Town Green the country that would become the greatest in history was born!

But that was then. Now we Americans find ourselves faced with our frustrating present. We know that “trouble is brewing” in our beleaguered land, but thanks to the purposeful misreporting or non-reporting by the majority of our main stream media (accurately called “fake news” outlets), we can’t seem to agree on the source of our national malaise. The “low information” voters among us trust the government to “do the right thing”, and have been programmed to blame the previous Trump Administration, Trump supporters, Republicans generally, or even worse—right wing and Tea Party extremists—for all of our national problems. The more informed among the population are increasingly suspicious that it is our vast Federal government and its “deep state” bureaucracy, particularly the communist Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly called the Democrat Party), that is fomenting our myriad cultural and constitutional crises. The truly informed place the blame on the “gnomes of world government”—the GLOBALISTS who control and call the shots for the RINO and the DUMBOCRAT parties—people like those who run the anti-American and treasonous ‘Council on Foreign Relations” and its surreptitious relatives—The Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral Commission.

Today, whenever truly horrible and heart-wrenching tragedies involving firearms occur, we hear the loud and sinister drum beats of those who place the blame for these atrocities on inanimate firearms, rather than focusing on the evil human who pulled the trigger. The sinister anti-constitutionalists assure us that we’d all be so much “safer” if we’d just register those infernal firearms, particularly those semi-automatic handguns and ugly “AR-style” rifles (the most popular in the country), raise the age for purchasing firearms to 21 (or even older if they could get away with it), and/or get the state or federal government’s permission to be allowed to own them (permission that would become increasingly difficult to obtain). Then peace and tranquility would automatically reign in our land.

Even better, cry those who specialize in perfidy and clever lies, justice and brotherly love will surely come about if we’d just rid ourselves and our land of all of those “evil” assault weapons (which as the educated among us know are NOT military “assault weapons” nor are they fully automatic like military weapons may be). To this nonsense I respond: BALDERDASH! The blame for our problems with firearm violence is placed on the wrong objects—inanimate pieces of metal, plastic, or wood. These “objects” can’t commit sin or evil—only a human can. The purveyors of collectivist tyranny know this, but they’re counting on the purposeful miseducation and “dumbing down” of our people to conceal their incipient treachery, which is their deliberate intent to ultimately DISARM the American people. Armed people are citizens—disarmed people are subjects. Never forget that., for if history teaches nothing else, it surely teaches that truth.

The August, 2018 issue of America’s 1st Freedom, the official journal of The National Rifle Association, featured a truly troubling article entitled, “Should Gun Owners Fear the Deep State?”, by James Bovard. Permit me to quote somewhat freely from this article, because the implications therein are existential threats to our constitutional liberties: “The term “deep state”…refers to the officials who secretly wield power permanently in Washington, D.C., often in federal agencies with vast sway and little accountability. According to a March, 2018 poll, 74% of Americans believe that a deep state probably exists.” All informed patriots should know that the denizens of the “deep state”, or as President Trump so aptly called it, “The Swamp”, despise our 2nd Amendment right to “keep and bear arms” more than any of our other rights and freedoms codified by our Founders. Under our former anti-American president, Comrade Barack Obama, a Marxist from his youth, and his subversive Attorney General, Eric Holder, the attacks on American liberties in general, and our 2nd Amendment specifically, intensified. These attacks are significantly increasing under our current Marxist President, Comrade Joe Biden, and his collectivist cronies.

The last several paragraphs of that article should cause all American patriots, whether they own firearms or not, to tremble both in fear AND anger. Bovard continues: “As more gun bans are enacted at the state, local and, potentially, federal level, the number of violators (Resistors) who REFUSE to surrender their firearms will likely skyrocket. Widespread non-compliance would provide a pretext for demagogic politicians to proclaim an “emergency” that justifies destroying the privacy of gun owners across the board.

“How bad could it get? The feds could even commandeer living room and bedroom conversations that are CONTINUALLY CAPTURED AND UPLOADED to the internet by Amazon ALEXA or Google Home devices. Last year, Amazon gave Arkansas prosecutors ALEXA recordings automatically made in the home of a murder suspect. Some gun owners believe the deep state poses no peril to them because they are entitled to due process, a presumption of innocence and other constitutional rights. But such assurances can quickly become mirages when many politicians portray every privately owned firearm as a ‘massacre in waiting’. Many liberals will champion any “show us the gun and we’ll find a crime” crackdown.

“’Those who have nothing to hide, have nothing to fear’ is an old saying

DESIGNED TO BREED DOCILITY! Gun owners can afford to accept this adage less now than ever before. The ‘deep state’ stands ready to exploit the rising tide of laws that turn gun owners into criminals who can be destroyed for political and bureaucratic profit.”

It must be clear to all thinking patriots that whenever some tragedy involving firearms occurs, it will be given wall to wall and 24 hours a day coverage by the “Fake News Media”, which encourages the proponents of restricting our right to own and use our firearms for lawful purposes to wail their progressive Marxist mantras that the only way to end the violence caused by firearms (inanimate objects) is to “register” all of them, then begin to slowly CONFISCATE all of them, using those same registration lists, just as was done repeatedly during the 20th century in Communist, Fascist, Socialist, and Nazi regimes. Don’t ever believe that it “can’t happen here in the U.S.”, because it CAN!

These rabid anti-firearm progressive moonbats will never cease trying to rid the U.S. of all of its firearms (except, of course, those in the hands of governments of all levels AND in the hands of sundry criminal organizations, such as Black Lives Matter, AntiFa, and the increasingly violent human trafficking rings). To them, firearms are relics of our primitive past, and perpetual “peace and love” will descend upon our land if we’ll rid ourselves of all of them. Well, one believes that to the extreme peril of his freedom AND his life! Many years ago, one of the Presidents of the National Rifle Association, Charlton Heston, gave us his solution to the problem of increasing government attacks on our firearm freedoms: “FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS”. That was excellent advice then, and it still is!