Bob Dill, Publisher

Democracy Leads to Chaos

All of the screeching, screaming women in the Senate chambers last Saturday was the result of what Democrats refer to as democracy. Many misinformed and uninformed Republicans mistakenly refer to our form of government as a “democracy.”

The founders created a republican form of government rather than a democracy for many reasons. Theoretically, a democracy requires the full participation of the masses of the people in the legislative or decision-making processes of government. This has never worked. The Greeks tried to use democratic mass participation in the government of their city-states, and each time it ended in tyranny.

In a democracy the people meet and exercise the government in person; in a republic they assemble and administer it by their representatives and agents. Madison defined a republic as “a government which derives all its powers directly or indirectly from the great body of the people and is administered by persons holding their offices during pleasure for a limited period, or during good behavior.”

During the early 1900s an ideological war erupted, and the word democracy became one of the casualties. Today Democrats and many Republicans use the term democracy to describe our constitutional republic. This was not the intention of the founders. They hoped that their descendants would maintain a clear distinction between a democracy and a republic. The New York Times reported on Jan 28, 1919 that 100 socialists met in New York city and created the collegiate Socialist Society and designated it as “democracy.”

The leftist Democrat Party of today has adopted the democracy label and are living up to the “looney mob rule” feared by the founders.

Unless stopped by the November 2018 election, democrat control of either house of congress will result in chaos and insane mob rule. Fortunately, President Trump understands this and is informing the American people.