They Will not Allow a Divine Foot in the Door

Richard C. Lewontin - “Our willingness to accept scientific claims that are against common sense is the key to an understanding of the real struggle between science and the supernatural. We take the side of science in spite of the patent absurdity of some of its constructs, in spite of its failure to fulfill many of its extravagant promises of health and life, in spite of the tolerance of the scientific community for unsubstantiated just-so stories, because we have a prior commitment, a commitment to materialism. It is not that the methods and institutions of science somehow compel us to accept a material explanation of the phenomenal world, but, on the contrary, that we are forced by our a priori adherence to material causes to create an apparatus of investigation and a set of concepts that produce material explanations, no matter how counter-intuitive, no matter how mystifying to the uninitiated. Moreover, that materialism is absolute, for we cannot allow a Divine Foot in the door. The eminent Kant scholar Lewis Beck used to say that anyone who could believe in God could believe in anything. To appeal to an omnipotent deity is to allow that at any moment the regularities of nature may be ruptured, that miracles may happen." (Billions and Billions of Demons - January 9, 1997, ISSUE)

This quote from Richard Lewontin shows the absolute commitment in secular scientific circles to both naturalism and materialism. it makes It clear that they will not allow God even be considered, this result in a scientific philosophy that is absolutely atheistic, and where no evidence can be allowed to point to the existence of God.

This aspect of the problem is one of the factors that actually makes claims by atheists that there is no evidence for God actually a little amusing, because they are literally defining the way they look at evidence in a manner that makes evidence for God impossible.

The latter part of this quote shows a gross misunderstanding of God's role as creator. In fact, it actually looks at God from a pagan perspective. In most forms of paganism, the gods are not the creators they are simply the controllers of specific natural forces. this leads to a view of reality where there is no one god controlling, but it leads to a view of nature or even the regularities of nature are controlled by the whim’s individual gods. This does not lead one to consider even the regularities of nature to follow predictable and understandable patterns. This problem is why countries like ancient Greece came close to developing the scientific method but never quite making it.

This is where a biblical worldview comes into play, this is with God's role has creator and also sustainer of the universe we would expect the universe to be orderly and understandable. Furthermore, from a naturalistic, materialistic, atheistic perspective there is no reason to suspect that the universe would be comprehendible by our minds, Google for example let alone described by mathematics. not only does a materialistic view of the mind result in no free will and are mines just being the result of random molecular interactions start, but math is a purely mental construct, without an intelligent career God there is no reason do you think that mathematics would be able to describe how the universe works.

Including God in science simply requires including specific actions the result in specific results that in turn make testable predictions. There is no reason within the scientific method or any other fundamental principle of science, that excludes God has part of a theory as long as the theory itself is still testable. in other words, God himself can be untestable, but including Him in a testable scientific theory is no less scientific. A divine foot can be allowed in the door of science, He is simply kept out by those who reject God before doing any science.

