Comparing Two Flood Models

There are two main theories on the Genesis Flood that, there have been others, but these are not only the most popular but the ones that have produced successfully tested results. They are Catastrophic Plate Tectonics and Hydroplate theory. These two theories you have a lot in common but also significant differences. In this article we are going to discuss the similarities and differences between these two theories.

Catastrophic plate tectonics is basically standard plate tectonics on overdrive while Hydroplate theory has the granite continental crust sliding across a water layer over basaltic oceanic crust. Catastrophic plate tectonics maintains a spreading of the oceanic crust but Hydroplate theory producing only a stretching and buckling of the oceanic crust. Catastrophic plate tectonics maintains most of current tectonic theory but speeds it up, Hydroplate theory on the other hand abandoned current modelling altogether.

Catastrophic plate tectonics works well with dynamic decay theory for planetary magnetic fields, this is a model that has accurately predicted observations of other planetary fields around the solar system. Hydroplate theory on the other hand, relies largely on a simple magnetic field decay model and actually dismisses the idea of actual field reversals.

Both theories have a significant amount of popularity among creationists. They both definitely have a lot of explanatory power. The one downside the catastrophic plate tectonics has is heat, but there are also ways of solving that problem. Hydroplate theory has no issues with the eruption of water, but it needs some computer modeling to show validity to the mechanism. There is also at least some difficulty with seeing how the water would stay on the continent, rather than water from the Atlantic eruption just pouring over the continental crust.

While it is true that both models have issues that they have to deal with, none of them are insurmountable. The aspects of both models that have produced successful predictions are not directly connected to any of them. Making them important clue about what may have happened.

Most of the successful predictions for Catastrophic plate tectonics, come from observations here on the Earth. Meanwhile most of the successful predictions of Hydroplate theory are found in observations from asteroids comets, and other bodies of the solar system. It is this aspect that suggests a way that these two models could be combined to produce both sets of results.

Help support these articles.

https://tinyurl.com/GSM-give

https://amzn.to/3OqSs7r

https://amzn.to/3Vk4CRU

References

https://youtu.be/B_dGbNddNXE

https://creation.com/catastrophic-plate-tectonics

https://digitalcommons.cedarville.edu/icc_proceedings/vol5/iss1/13/

https://ssec.si.edu/stemvisions-blog/there-ocean-below-your-feet

https://www.sciencealert.com/two-weird-blobs-deep-inside-earth-are-surprisingly-different

https://tinyurl.com/oceanic-crust-deep-in-mantle

https://www.creationscience.com/

https://youtu.be/ 0X6MoaXHzfQ

https://youtu.be/4hhE6tzJR_c

https://youtu.be/f6dbtJYxM5c

https://youtu.be/Xq6kUbLzYCc

https://creation.com/hydroplate-theory

https://answersresearchjournal.org/noahs-flood/ichnofossils-hydroplate-theory/