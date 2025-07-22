Is Science vs Faith Just a Myth?

The claim is often made that science in faith are always at odds with each other. This claim is particularly made when discussing topics like those concerning origins come into play. This is because there are models claimed by the scientific establishment as being scientific while the Bible describes God creating everything. However, it turns out that there are reasons why this is nothing but a myth resulting from atheistic influences in the mainstream scientific community.

Misconceptions about science.

The biggest misconception about science in the science vs faith claim, is the notion that what is accepted ask science by the scientific establishment is always based on solid facts and objective analysis of those facts. However, while that is how science is supposed to work, it is not always what happens in practice. There are plenty of occasions with theories, particularly those about the past, run into problems and are simply patched over by untestable just so stories.

A good example of this is the claim that a star passed near our solar system around 3 billion years ago. This is not a case where a star was discovered and projected backwards to meet up with our solar system, but rather it is a calculation of a possible but untestable explanation for why some moons in the solar system orbit in the opposite direction of their planet's rotation.

Another one is the collision hypothesis for the formation of the moon. This is not based on any actual observation but on a computer simulation that can be fine-tuned precisely as needed to give the desired results. There is really no way to go back and falsify this, despite the fact that lunar recession is a problem for it.

Misconceptions about faith.

Without question the biggest misconception about faith at least with regards to Christianity, is that it refers to a belief in someone or something without evidence. While there is some truth to this, Faith does not have to be based on blind belief, but it can also be based on informed belief. For example, a child will have faith in their parents That they will take care of them when needed, based on past experience with their parents doing such things as feeding them every day.

The point is that faith is not a blind belief in something for which you have no evidence. Faith is trusting someone in what they have promised. In the case of Christianity, faith in Jesus is trusting in him to be with you in this life spiritually, but for you to ultimately be with Him. This will not just be in the place we commonly call heaven, but ultimately, he will create a new heaven and new Earth, In which we will physically be living.

Misconceptions about The Big Bang to man atheistic mythology.

Without question the single biggest misconception about The Big Bang to man story is that it is objective science. It is simply the story invented to explain the facts after throwing out God as even an allowable consideration.

For example, the evidence used to support universal common descent, also fits with a common designer. Genetic similarities among similar animals is exactly what would be expected if the same programmer programmed their genetic codes using the same language and operating system.

Confusing blind faith with informed faith

The science versus faith myth is primarily a result of confusing blind faith with informed faith. Most evolutionists that I encounter actually have blind faith in what they have been taught in school or seen from other sources promoting evolution as proven scientific fact. Informed faith on the other hand is based on knowledge from what you have read and studied for yourself.

Informed faith Is not trusting and or believing in something with absolutely no evidence but based on evidence. Part of the problem is that evolutionists do not accept as evidence anything that is not accepted and published by the scientific establishment. As a result, they think that the Christian faith is not based on evidence Not because it does not exist, but because it is not part of what they accept as evidence.

Confusing blind faith with faith in God

Blind faith is believing in something not only without evidence but often in spite of it. Faith in God is not Believing in God in the absence of evidence, but rather it is based on evidence. Those that tried to claim that is the lack of evidence exclude not only the Bible, but anything not approved of by the atheistic scientific establishment as evidence.

Starting with the Bible, it is literally a history book starting from the beginning of the world that records a definite chronology with dates that can be identified based on archaeology and other historical evidence. The Biblical account can only be true if God not only exists but is exactly who he is described as in the Bible.

There is also abundant scientific evidence. It includes the existence of living systems, the origin of which are not only too improbable by natural causes to be even remotely possible. The odds against them literally exceed the number of possible events in the history of the universe by 10s of thousands of orders of magnitude.

Furthermore, the chemistry involved goes against the naturalistic origin of living things, in that while you can produce the necessary compounds you cannot do so in high enough purities to make it workable.

Thermodynamics goes against it because the energy that is available in a prebiotic earth would have a much higher entropy than a living cell and would destroy any system that got close to a living cell but failed to produce one naturally and will drive it away from producing one.

All of these factors in a lot more provide ample evidence for the existence of God, such that for believing in God but the Bible is a rational and not a blind faith.

The real conflict is Christianity versus atheism

Ultimately the real conflict Is not science versus faith but rather Christianity versus atheism. The sad fact is that the Scientific establishment has become dominated by atheists and consequently no model of origins that includes God stands even the smallest of chances.

In conclusion.

The talk about a conflict between faith and science is also confusing blind faith with informed faith. They are confusing faith in God for blind faith, and they are confusing atheistic mythology for science. This is the key to understanding the real conflict. The entire Big Bang to man Story is in reality atheist mythology being pushed as science. Consequently, it naturally produces the apparent conflict between Christianity and science.