Top 10 Successful Young Earth Creation Predictions that Result Directly from What is in the Bible

One common claim that evolutionists use against creationists is that we never produce any testable Predictions. This, of course, is blatantly untrue because there are a number of creationist theories that do just that, and frequently these predictions are things that surprise evolutionists when they are demonstrated to be true. However, you do not have to go to specific creationist models to get successfully made predictions. This is because there are a number of predictions that come naturally out of the Biblical account.

What follows is a list of 10 predictions that come naturally from the Biblical account of creation and the Genesis Flood. It would be possible to give more but these are straightforward enough that they really illustrate the point. Now, before criticizing the inclusion of anything on this list, you need to realize that the relevant parts of the Bible are over 3000 years old. This means that they qualify as predictions even if they were demonstrated to be correct hundreds of years ago.

Billions of dead things buried in rock layers laid down by water all over the earth.

One of the major events in the Biblical account of history is the Genesis Flood. This is described as a global flooding event. Such a flood would have buried large amounts of living things in the resulting sediment. As a result, one of the major things that we should expect to see if such an event occurred are the fossilized remains of billions of dead things in the resulting sediment. That is exactly what we see. Furthermore, up until Charles Lyell’s theory of uniformitarianism, which by his own admission was an attack on the Biblical account, the Genesis Flood was the generally accepted explanation for the fossil record.

The overwhelming majority of fossils consist of marine invertebrates.

One of the other predictions of a global flood is that the majority of fossils would be marine invertebrates. This is because they would easily be washed ashore and buried. Now you would also have fish and land vertebrates, but they would be fewer in number because they are more mobile and more likely to escape this type of instant burial. For example, most vertebrate animals killed in the Genesis flood would have ended up floating and being quickly either decayed by bacteria or eaten by aquatic predators. This majority of marine invertebrates among fossils has been demonstrated to be the case by a significant margin.

The overwhelming majority of species are alive today

if fossilization were due to the genesis flood, in the surviving organisms diversified significantly after the flood as a result of adapting to the post-flood environment then we would expect the overwhelming majority of species that have ever existed to be alive today.

Universal common descent evolutionary theory predicts that at least 99% of all species that have ever lived on earth are extinct. However, this estimate is based on the needs of universal common descent not observation. Current estimates indicate that 8.7 million species currently live on earth. However, at most 300,000 fossilized species have been identified. This indicates that observed evidence actually points to the overwhelming majority of species being alive today as predicted by the Genesis Flood.

Reference: How many living species of all forms of life are there living on Earth?

https://chatgpt.com/c/6886ea38-6548-8007-8e8a-69896fadbf58

The fossil record should contain organisms that we are both familiar and unfamiliar with.

One thing we should also expect to find in the fossil record is a mixture of animals that we are familiar with and ones we are unfamiliar with. This actually happens. A classic example is the fact that clams and similar organisms are found throughout the fossil record and yet we are familiar with them as living organisms today. Both Nautiluses and Coelacanths were first known from the fossil record but are animals that are known to be alive today, that are found almost identical in the fossil record. Yet there are a number of types of animals that are only known by way of fossils.

Mitochondria DNA should indicate that all humans are descended from one woman

One of the major predictions that we should expect from the biblical account directly is that our genetics should indicate that we are descended from a common female ancestor. Studies of mitochondrial DNA which is only transmitted from our mothers have shown this prediction to be true. Now evolutionists have dated her to around 200,000 years ago based on the assumption that we had a common ancestor with chimpanzees about 6,000,000 years ago as a way of estimating the rate of change. They also repeatedly claim that she was not the only woman alive at the time. Both of these claims are actually irrelevant to the fact that, evolutionists were surprised that the data indicated a common female ancestor for all humans, while the biblical account predicted that it would be the case.

Reference: Mitochondrial Eve

https://tinyurl.com/mt84nzs3

Our common female ancestor should date to about 6000 years.

Now while it is true that evolutionists date our common female ancestor to around 200,000 years based on evolutionary assumptions, the date is not based on actual measurements but on a comparison with chimpanzee mitochondrial DNA and the presupposition of a common ancestor with them. It turns out however that when the rate of change in mitochondrial DNA is measured directly, that is by comparing multiple generations of the same line, the resulting figure is only about 6000 years. This fits with the time when Adam and Eve are supposed to have lived according to the Bible.

Reference: A Young-Earth Creation Human Mitochondrial DNA “Clock”: Whole Mitochondrial Genome Mutation Rate Confirms D-Loop Results

https://answersresearchjournal.org/mitochondrial-genome-mutation-rate/

Human Mitochondria DNA Should split into three main branches,

While eve or one of her daughters would have been our most recent common female ancestor, Noah's three sons each had a wife. These three women unless they were sisters should have left an impression in our mitochondrial DNA pattern. In other words, there should be 3 main branching points within our mitochondrial DNA and that is exactly what we see. That is there are three main nodes from which all known mitochondrial lines extend.

Reference: On the Origin of Human Mitochondrial DNA Differences, New Generation Time Data Both Suggest a Unified Young-Earth Creation Model and Challenge the Evolutionary Out-of-Africa Model

https://answersresearchjournal.org/origin-human-mitochondrial-dna-differences/

The human Y chromosome should indicate that all humans are descended from one man.

One of the things clearly predicted by the Bible is that we should all have one common male ancestor. Now in this case that common ancestor would not be Adam himself but Noah because he and his sons are the only men that survived the Genesis Flood. Like with the discovery that we have a single common female ancestor, this was a big surprise to evolutionists, however both were totally expected by creationists who were actually excited with both discoveries.

Now of course like with Mitochondrial Eve, using the presupposition of a common ancestor with chimpanzees about 6,000,000 years ago to estimate the rate of change in the Y chromosome they came up with In age for Y chromosome Adam of around 100,000 years. That and they, naturally assumed that there was a much larger population at the time, but that only his lineage survives through to today.

However, both of their date calculations and rescuing effort to save common descent evolution from the evidence does not change the fact that this result was predicted not just by creationists but by the Bible itself.

Reference: Did you know “Y-chromosomal Adam” is the ancient father of all people living today

https://tinyurl.com/mdr7uxx7

The date of our last, common male ancestor should be around 4500 years.

Now as previously stated, evolutionists once again used the presupposition that we had a common ancestor with chimpanzees about 6,000,000 years ago has a way of calculating the rate of change. However, it turns out that when direct measurements are made of the rate of change by comparing different generations that you get a much faster rate of change resulting in an age for our last common male ancestor of around 4500 years specifically within the range predicted by the Bible.

Reference: Evidence for a Human Y Chromosome Molecular Clock: Pedigree-Based Mutation Rates Suggest a 4,500-Year History for Human Paternal Inheritance

https://answersresearchjournal.org/evidence-y-chromosome-molecular-clock/

The human Y chromosome should split into three main branches,

Finally, we have the fact that the Y chromosome family tree has three branches that split off from a central point. This is exactly what is predicted by the fact that based on the Bible all human men would be descended from Noah's three sons. The fact that the Bible predicts both mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA should have three-way splits and that those three-way splits exist is not just fulfilled predictions, but predictions that go strongly against chance.

Reference: Can we place the sons of Noah on the Y chromosome tree?

https://creation.com/en/articles/sons-of-noah-y-chromosome-tree

In conclusion, these are just 10 predictions made just from what is in the Bible. It does not include any specific creationist models. For example, it does not include any efforts to model the Genesis Flood. In fact, the predictions are not based on anything outside of the Bible. The demonstrations that these predictions are accurate are based on scientific research.

Now evolutionists will naturally reject the references to creationist source material, however that is their Problem not ours. However, their refusal to even consider creationist research is simply a flat-out denial of evidence. This pretty much results in their claim that there is no evidence for Biblical creation pretty much being based on a rejection of evidence that does not come from pre-approved prorevolutionary source material.

The simple fact of the matter is that contrary to the claims of evolutionists, not only do creation scientists make testable predictions, but there have been numerous successful predictions. Not only that but the Bible itself produces a number of what qualify as scientific predictions that have been confirmed by modern observation.