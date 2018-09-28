New Children's Book about the Swamp Rabbit

The Swamp Rabbit Station made the children's book Mystery on the GHS Swamp Rabbit Trail available at Swamp Rabbit Station on Saturday, September 21st. If you were unable to attend and get a book, you may get a copy at the following businesses. Proceeds from the sales will be used for projects in Berea.
Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery
205 Cedar Lane Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Greenville Memorial Hospital Gift Shop
701 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605
Reedy River Storage
305 McAlister Road
Greenville, SC 29607
Elephant's Trunk
2222 Augusta Street #8
Greenville, SC 29605
Pedal Clinic
250 Riverplace Unit B
Greenville, SC 29601
The Cafe @ Williams Hardware
13 S. Main Street
Travlers Rest, SC 29690
As The Page Turns
21 Plaza Drive, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Expressions Unlimited, Inc.
921 Poinsett Highway
Greenville, SC 29609