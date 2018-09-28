Community

New Children's Book about the Swamp Rabbit

The Swamp Rabbit Station made the children's book Mystery on the GHS Swamp Rabbit Trail available at Swamp Rabbit Station on Saturday, September 21st. If you were unable to attend and get a book, you may get a copy at the following businesses. Proceeds from the sales will be used for projects in Berea.

Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery

205 Cedar Lane Road

Greenville, SC 29611



Greenville Memorial Hospital Gift Shop

701 Grove Road

Greenville, SC 29605



Reedy River Storage

305 McAlister Road

Greenville, SC 29607



Elephant's Trunk

2222 Augusta Street #8

Greenville, SC 29605



Pedal Clinic

250 Riverplace Unit B

Greenville, SC 29601



The Cafe @ Williams Hardware

13 S. Main Street

Travlers Rest, SC 29690



As The Page Turns

21 Plaza Drive, Travelers Rest, SC 29690



Expressions Unlimited, Inc.

921 Poinsett Highway

Greenville, SC 29609