New Children's Book about the Swamp Rabbit

Swamp Rabbit Book

The Swamp Rabbit Station made the children's book Mystery on the GHS Swamp Rabbit Trail available at Swamp Rabbit Station on Saturday, September 21st. If you were unable to attend and get a book, you may get a copy at the following businesses. Proceeds from the sales will be used for projects in Berea.  

Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery
205 Cedar Lane Road
Greenville, SC 29611

Greenville Memorial Hospital Gift Shop
701 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605

Reedy River Storage
305 McAlister Road
Greenville, SC 29607

Elephant's Trunk
2222 Augusta Street #8
Greenville, SC 29605

Pedal Clinic
250 Riverplace Unit B
Greenville, SC 29601

The Cafe @ Williams Hardware
13 S. Main Street
Travlers Rest, SC 29690

As The Page Turns
21 Plaza Drive, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Expressions Unlimited, Inc.
921 Poinsett Highway
Greenville, SC 29609

