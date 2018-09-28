Community

Element Materials Technology Opening Anderson County Facility

Piedmont, S.C. Location to Result in the Creation of 31 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Element Materials Technology(Element), a leader in materials and product qualification testing, today announced plans to open new operations in Anderson County. The company’s $3.4 million investment is projected to create 31 new jobs.

Element specializes in providing services to more than 40,000 customers in the global aerospace; transportation; fire and building products; oil and gas; and infrastructure sectors. Element’s expanded network of 6,700 engaged experts operate out of 188 laboratories in 32 countries.

Located at 1370 Shiloh Church Road in Piedmont, S.C., the company’s new, 30,000-square-foot facility is projected to come online in December 2018. Hiring for the new positions has already begun, and interested applicants can visit www.element.com/careersfor more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Set Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“This significant investment is a real win-win for Element and for the local community. The facility will strengthen our footprint, capacity and capabilities and enable us to deliver cost savings for our clients, while also boosting the local economy through the creation of 31 jobs over the next five years.” –Element President and CEO Charles Noall

“South Carolina’s workforce continues to exhibit unmatched excellence, and companies like Element are taking notice. They know that the people of this state will get the job done, helping them operate a successful, thriving facility in Anderson County for years to come.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Element is a world-class company, and it’s great to see them establish operations in Anderson County. The Palmetto State continues to see our manufacturing and high-tech sectors grow, creating new jobs; and, announcements like this one serve as another indicator of that trend.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Anderson County’s goal of establishing a diverse economic base for our citizens is becoming a reality with the presence of Element in our community. We are delighted to welcome Element to Piedmont.”–Anderson County Councilman Ken Waters

FIVE FAST FACTS

