Over 100 Birmingham Ministers Sign Proclamation Opposing Planned Parenthood; Presenting to the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- This Wednesday, October 2, at 1:00 PM, a group of Birmingham pastors will hold a press conference hosted by Rep. Arnold Mooney in Room 310 of the Alabama State House, 11 South Union Street, Montgomery.

The five pastors speaking represent a coalition of over 100 pastors, clergy, and ministers in the Metro Birmingham area who recently signed The Birmingham Proclamation. Speakers include:

- Dr. Harry Reeder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church

- Fr. Terry Gensemer, Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life

- Pastor Zanthia Turner, Bread of Life World Outreach Ministries

- Fr. Charles Troncale, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (Montgomery)

- Fr. Michael Novotny, Christ the King Anglican

- Rep. Arnold Mooney, Alabama Legislature

The Birmingham Proclamation expresses clear opposition to the expansion of abortion in the state of Alabama, especially in the case of the new Planned Parenthood being constructed in downtown Birmingham.

The Proclamation also calls for unity among churches and encourages the Christian community to continue being a refuge for the preborn and their mothers and fathers.

Dr. Harry Reeder comments, "There is nothing more crucial than to end the destructive charade propagated and implemented by Planned Parenthood clinics, that the death of the child in the womb is the answer to an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy."

Fr. Michael Novotny adds, "The Birmingham Proclamation goes so far as to declare Birmingham a sanctuary city for preborn children and their pregnant mothers. My hope is that this proclamation will be a prototype for other cities in our great state and around our nation."

The Proclamation also addresses Planned Parenthood's targeting of the African American community.

African American Pastor Zanthia Turner points out, "Many years ago, racist founder of Planned Parenthood Margaret Sanger sold the African American community a lie: that the murdering of human life, our babies, would make life so much better. Today, African American men and women are no longer charmed by Planned Parenthood. We are challenged to declare our city a sanctuary for the unborn."

During the press conference, pastors will present official copies of The Birmingham Proclamation to legislators who were instrumental in the recent passage of The Human Life Protection Act.

Directly after, the coalition will proceed to the Governor's Office, the Lt. Governor's Office, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Bureau of Health Provider Standards, which provides licenses for abortion providers. Each office will be presented with an official copy of The Proclamation.

Fr. Terry Gensemer comments, "State and city officials should take note of the unity, dedication and determination exhibited by these courageous pastoral leaders. The people of Birmingham do not want Planned Parenthood operating in our city. Instead, we desire to see Birmingham become a national leader in protecting and upholding the sanctity of all life, every life."

A second press conference is being held on Thursday, October 3, at 9:15 AM in front of the Birmingham City Hall. Pastors will meet with Mayor Randall Woodfin and present him with a copy of The Birmingham Proclamation.

SOURCE Metro Birmingham Life Forum