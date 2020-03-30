Community

A Plea to Halt Abortions

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) and other organizations today announced the launch of an on-line petition campaign calling on Governor Kemp and Attorney General Carr to protect women and those affected with COVID-19 by ordering all the state's abortion facilities to close immediately.

GRTL President Ricardo Davis criticized abortionists for shamefully ignoring the governor's request that all non-essential medical procedures be halted. At the same time, Davis noted, other ambulatory surgical centers are putting public safety first and complying with the request. "GRTL has documented evidence that abortionists remain open as if nothing is wrong," Davis said. "They're potentially exposing women to the virus, as well as consuming precious medical resources needed to treat victims of the disease."

Davis added: "By continuing business as usual, these centers lay bare the brutal reality that their sole motivation is profits, not women's-or anyone else's-health." GRTL reached out to Governor Kemp to discuss this issue, but did not hear back. Among the growing list of sponsors of the petition are: Grace Link for Life, Southwest Georgia OB/GYN, Protect Student Health of Georgia, Heritage Presbyterian Church, Cumming, as well as numerous pro-life health care organizations.

Commenting on the critical need for medical supplies needed to fight the virus, Albany OB/GYN Dr. Paul Payne said: "We need all the supplies we can get to save lives, not take them."

Other concerns include:

Women may not be able to return for their post-surgical follow up appointments.

Are women being properly screened for underlying conditions that increase the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 to others?

Are social distancing and crowd limitations being practiced by abortion providers?

In addition, abortion procedures frequently cause serious side effects, such as infection and hemorrhaging, creating an additional burden on the medical community, the petition states.

Encourage Governor Kemp to stand with the governors of Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas in protecting its vulnerable citizens.

Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.