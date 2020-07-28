Community

Eagle Forum Agrees with Planned Parenthood

“Cancel Culture” Cancels One of its Own

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced Tuesday that they will remove Margaret Sanger’s name from their clinic. Their board’s chair, Karen Seltzer, stated:

“The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color.”

We couldn’t agree more. The pro-life movement has persistently brought attention to Sanger’s racist motives. She was not shy about her intentions of eradicating minority populations and people with disabilities. She aligned herself with eugenicists who were actively researching how to do just that.

In 1930, Sanger ushered in her ideals by opening an experimental clinic in Harlem, New York under the guise of "benefiting" the black community. She quickly warmed up to Dr. W. E. Burghardt DuBois, a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and asked him to join her advisory board. Together with a team of black professionals, they created The Negro Project.

This disgusting project pushed forward the notion that black people could not care for themselves, much less raise competent children, so birth control was essential to stop the breeding of “unfit” individuals. This led to Sanger funding the creation of a pill that would stop ovulation in the early 1950s. Dr. Gregory Pinkus came up with a prototype, experimented on Puerto Rican women, and ignored their complaints of side-affects to rush it into production. A half-century later, the birth control pill is highly accessible and, in most circumstances, free.

Although current events have focused heavily on the plight of the black community and have attempted to define racism, Margaret Sanger’s reputation remained unscathed, until this week. In a state that loudly cheered upon the passage of abortion for any reason through all nine months, we see a light in the darkness. Taking Sanger’s name off of a building is just the tip of the iceberg though. You can still find her bust proudly displayed in Washington, D.C.’s National Portrait Gallery. Worst of all, her principles are still a fixture of society carried out by doctors and lawmakers around the world.

Eagle Forum will continue this fight until abortion is abolished and all life, regardless of race, circumstance, or age, is valued.