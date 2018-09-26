Education

SCOTUS Plaintiff, Rebecca Friedrichs to Publish Compelling Exposé on Teachers' Unions with Post Hill Press; Set for Release November 2018

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- Rebecca Friedrichs, Prager University Host, lead plaintiff in U.S. Supreme Court case Friedrichs v California Teachers' Association (which paved the way for the recent Janus win), and founder of For Kids and Country, is set to release a new exposé this fall. Using real-life stories of over 40 teachers abused, used, and harassed by their unions, Rebecca's book, titled Standing Up to Goliath: Battling State and National Teachers' Unions for the Heart and Soul of our Kids and Country marks Friedrichs's first collaboration with publisher Post Hill Press, and will be distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Standing Up to Goliath reveals harrowing stories that expose state and national teachers' unions as the money and muscle behind the degradation of America's schools and culture. In a book that is both accessible and enlightening, Friedrichs recounts her nearly thirty-year odyssey as an elementary school teacher, who comes face-to-face with the forces dividing and corrupting our schools - state and national teachers' unions. Told through dozens of powerful and personal accounts, this book is Friedrichs's exposé of bully unions.

After Justice Scalia's death led to a deadlocked decision in her U.S. Supreme Court case Friedrichs v California State Teachers' Association, Rebecca stood with Mark Janus as his case picked up the SCOTUS fight, and she set to work writing Standing Up to Goliath and founding the organization For Kids and Country. Her goal? To support great teachers and launch a national movement of teachers, parents, students and faith leaders who will stand together to regain authority in America's schools and restore dignity to the teaching profession.

Standing Up to Goliath releases from Post Hill Press on November 20th, 2018 and is available now for pre-sale on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author

Rebecca Friedrichs, a twenty-eight-year public school teacher, was forced to fund state and national teachers' unions who bullied and isolated her when she asked for accountability and whose politics and divisive tactics degraded her profession, our schools, and our national character.

Her lawsuit, Friedrichs v California Teachers' Association, which sought to free teachers and all government employees from forced unionism, was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in January 2016. Poised to rule 5-4 in Rebecca's favor, the Court deadlocked after the death of Justice Scalia, but Rebecca's arguments were so strong, she opened the door for the recent Janus decision (which was decided on her birthday) and made the entire country Right to Work in the public sector. She says Janus is a monumental win, but if we're going to stop state and national unions from destroying our schools and American values, we're going to have to keep on fighting

Rebecca is a Prager University host, and founder of For Kids and Country, a national movement of parents, teachers, students, faith leaders, and citizens uniting to restore our schools and culture.

About Post Hill Press

Founded in 2013 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and book industry professionals, Post Hill Press has successfully published a wide spectrum of books, with a focus on the categories of pop culture, business, self-help, health & wellness, current events, Christian, and conservative political books. Our entrepreneurial spirit makes Post Hill Press a nimble publisher, willing and able to move quickly and take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace.

Our books and authors have appeared on The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists. A number of our authors have appeared on national media such as CNN, Fox News, The Doctors, and many others, as well as national radio and print outlets.