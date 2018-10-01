Education

Ribbon Cutting - Mauldin Middle Fitness Room

On Tuesday, October 2nd at 9:30 a.m. Mauldin Middle School will welcome Governor Henry McMaster, National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council Chairman Jake Steinfeld, Mauldin Mayor Dennis Raines and Superintendent Burke Royster to celebrate the school’s new DON’T QUIT! TM Fitness Center.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils selected Mauldin Middle School as a National Fitness Champion and installed the fitness center over the summer.

The school is being recognized for demonstrating leadership in student fitness. The fitness center was financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up, and NIKE.

The gift is valued at $100,000. Several of you covered the grant announcement and saw the “before” pictures. We invite you to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday morning in the school gymnasium. Students will do circuit training on the new equipment as an additional video/photo opportunity.

No need to RSVP just bring your driver’s license and check in at the front office.