Education

Local Students Graduate in NGU's 2019 Class

Tigerville, SC – (June 10, 2019) The following local students graduated from North Greenville University at a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4. A baccalaureate degree student whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.5 graduates cum laude, those with at least a 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least a 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

Cleveland

Scott Rouse – B.A. Broadcast Media, cum laude

Donalds

Jimmy Prince – B.A. General Studies

Duncan

Ashley Campbell – B.A. Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude

Kathryn Dean – Master of Business Administration

Fountain Inn

Alexander Clement- B.S. Biology

Karley Conklin – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies, summa cum laude

Caitlin Lashley – B.S. Business Administration, cum laude

Aaron Lee – B.S. Business Administration

Victoria Spears – B.A. Early Childhood Education

Gray Court

Alyssa Payne – B.A. Elementary Education, magna cum laude

Greenville

Samuel Bankson – B.A. Christian Studies

Anna Capps – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude

Kevin Caravano – B.A. Criminal Justice & Legal Studies/Military Science

Enoch Carnahan – B.A. Elementary Education, magna cum laude

Brittany Doss – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies

Janna Epting – Master of Education

Mekenzie Fowlkes – Master of Business Administration

Garrett Gainey – B.A. Music Worship Studies

Maribel Garcia – B.S. Business and Leadership

Julielyn Garrett – B.S. Psychology/American Sign Language, cum laude

Georgia Gay – B.A. Digital Media

Chelsea Gentry – B.S. Health Science, summa cum laude

Nalani Hasto – Doctor of Ministry

Audrey Kapp – B.S. Health Science, magna cum laude

Meagan McCamy – B.S. Business and Leadership

Alyssa Parker – B.A. Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude

Ashley Parker – B.A. Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude

Dawson Petersen – B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies

Lauren Polk - B.A. Early Childhood Education, cum laude

Micaela Ramirez – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies/Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages

Autumn Shultz – B.S. Health Science/Business Administration

Peggy Simmons - Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Cynthia Stanley – Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude

Tianna Stephens – B.S. Business and Leadership, summa cum laude

Brady Taylor – B.S. Business Administration

Devon Turman – B.S. Sport Management

Kasanta White – Master of Education

Lauren White – B.A. English Language Arts Secondary Education, magna cum laude

Greer

Ireylmika Alabi, B.S. Biology

Julia Babayan – B.S. Health Science

Matt Bradley – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Briana Bridges – B.A. Elementary Education, summa cum laude

Christian Bullard – B.A. Criminal Justice & Legal Studies, cum laude

Matthew Carter – B.S. Biology, cum laude

Ansley Conard – B.S. Outdoor Leadership

Nathaniel Cranston – B.A. Christian Studies, magna cum laude

Merry Custard – B.A. Early Childhood Education, cum laude

Kylie Daniel – B.A. Studio Arts, magna cum laude

Elizabeth Davis – B.S. Outdoor Leadership

Matthew Gilbert – B.S. Biology

Cale Gray – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies in Contemporary Worship Arts

Collin Hall – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies

Haley Horne – B.A. Elementary Education, summa cum laude

Madison Howell – B.S. Biology, magna cum laude

Sarah Jalbert – Master of Education

Daniel Joines – B.A. Broadcast Media

Jeffrey Lehne – B.S. Business Administration, summa cum laude

Joseph Macias – B.S. Accounting, cum laude

Marguerite Matters – B.S. Accounting

Courtney Mills – Master of Education

Michael Piotrowski – B.S. Biology, cum laude

Eugene Polk – B.S. Business Administration

Hannah Reeves – B.A. Elementary Education, magna cum laude

Juan Regalado Asnalema – Master of Business Administration

Asheton Robinson – B.S. Biology

Brooke Satterfield – B.S. Health Science

Deon Vidal – B.S. Accounting, cum laude

Lyman

Charley Goode – B.A. Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude

Christopher Harris – B.S. Business and Leadership, cum laude

Amanda Neal – Master of Education

Marietta

Kaitlyn Robinson – B.S. Psychology, magna cum laude

Mauldin

Amanda Coffrin – B.A. Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude

Andrew O’Donald – B.A. Elementary Education, magna cum laude

Piedmont

Kayla Gibson – B.A. Early Childhood Education

Kayla Jones – B.A. English

Desmond Williams – B.S. Sport Management

Simpsonville

Korey Collom – B.S. Mathematics

Daniel Edwards – B.S. Accounting, summa cum laude

Brad Fuls – Master of Business Administration

Mitchell Garrett – B.S. Business Administration, cum laude

Bryson Palmer – B.S. Business and Leadership

Elizabeth Snipes – B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies

Jordan Tesch – B.A. Music Education, cum laude

Price Watson – B.S. Biology, summa cum laude

Shana Watts – Master of Business Administration

Taylors

Hannah Bannister – B.S. Biology, cum laude

Joshua Basha – B.S. Sport Management/Business Administration, cum laude

Sabrina Brem – B.A. Music Performance, magna cum laude

Hannah Bryant – B.S. Social Studies Education, magna cum laude

Jillian Chiesa – B.S. Biology

Zabriel Edwards – B.S. Marketing

Evan Hamlin – B.A. Theatre

Christopher Hayward – B.S. Business and Leadership, cum laude

Rachel Huber – B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies

Jordan Hurley – B.A. Studio Arts

Megan Miller – B.S. Sport Mangement, cum laude

Meghan Norrell – B.A. Christian Studies

Delaine Page – B.S. Psychology

Tyler Peach – B.A. Criminal Justice& Legal Studies

Danielle Ramey – B.S. Health Science, cum laude

Alexandra Rueda – B.S. Psychology

Tigerville

Sharon Adekanbi – B.S. Biology, cum laude

Stuart Floyd – Master of Business Administration

Emilie Gilbert – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies, summa cum laude

Brittany Heard – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies, summa cum laude

Jonathan Mann – B.S. Business Administration

Bridget Pierce – B.S. Psychology, magna cum laude

Daniel Plyler – B.A. Christian Studies, cum laude

William Tomberlin – B.A. Music Performance

Travelers Rest

Christina Bayne – B.S. Business and Leadership

William Beacham – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Haley Burton – B.A. Music Education, summa cum laude

Hannah Cruver – B.S. Marketing

Macullen Daniel – B.S. Business Administration, magna cum laude

James Gillespie – B.A. Christian Ministry, magna cum laude

Jeremy Hart – B.S. Business Administration, cum laude

Edward Kelly – B.A. Broadcast Media

Brent Meyers – B.S. Social Studies Education, cum laude

Rebekka Orsua – B.S. Biology, cum laude

Abraham Parajon – B.A. Criminal Justice & Legal Studies

Antony Parker – B.S. Health Science

James Gilbert – B.A. Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude

Williamston

Clinton Davis – B.S. Biology, summa cum laude

Zachary Ford – B.S. Psychology, cum laude

Woodruff

Claire Bowman – B.A. Elementary Education, magna cum laude

Autumn Brittain – B.A. Elementary Education, cum laude

Lori Crocker – B.A. Elementary Educational Studies, magna cum laude

Nathan Sheehan – B.S. Business Administration