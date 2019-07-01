Education

Furman University Spring 2019 Dean's List

The following Furman University students who live in your area are included on the dean's list for the 2019 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,800 students in Greenville, S.C. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation. At the heart of the university's academic experience is The Furman Advantage, a strategic plan that combines learning with immersive experiences outside the classroom, creating a personalized pathway that prepares students for lives of purpose, successful careers and community benefit.

Mauldin, SC

29662, Ashley Snyder, daughter of Deborah Snyder and Dewayne Snyder

Travelers Rst, SC

29690, Jesse Arledge, son of Angela Arledge and Todd Arledge

29690, Jordan Grissop, daughter of Ms. Jennifer Grissop

29690, Connor Hubbard, son of Peter Hubbard and Karen Hubbard

29690, Christopher Lipscomb, son of Dr. and Mrs. George Lipscomb



