Education

Are You a Boy? A Girl? Neither, Both, or Somewhere In-Between?

Editor’s Note: Our schools have become ground zero for “gender inclusive” guerrilla warfare, and impressionable children will suffer the collateral damage. The National Education Association, supposedly the champion of all that is good for students, is a primary proponent of these efforts. Parents must understand and take action before it’s too late. Pat Daugherty, Ed.D.

The National Education Association’s Determination to Indoctrinate Your Children

This week the National Education Association is holding its annual meetingin Houston, Texas. The NEA describes itself as “America’s largest professional employees association” as it represents more than 3 million educators. Started in the 1850s, the organization initially advocated for improvements in teaching conditions, enhanced training and credentialing for educators, and public school access for all children. A comparison of these founding goals with its current focus, however, might be shocking to parents of school-aged children.

A quick perusal of the NEA website shows that Human & Civil Rights initiatives have been the primary focus of the organization over the past year. This should not be surprising given the NEA’s political activism in recent decades. What might surprise those who do not immerse themselves in the politics of education on a daily basis is this goal from the 2018 NEA Representative Assembly:

11. Gender Inclusive Schools: NEA shall, using existing digital media, have all state and local affiliates encourage K-12 teachers to view a series of films called Creating Gender Inclusive Schools and use the accompanying study guides of the Youth and Gender Media Project to create inclusive communities for all youth, regardless of where they fall on the spectrum of gender identity and expression.

Just what are Gender Inclusive Schools and how did they become a critical goal of the NEA? A number of national organizations have been pushing radical sex education agendas in public schools for awhile, but two groups in particular are now developing strategies to force extremist political propaganda onto unsuspecting schools: Gender Spectrum and the above-mentioned Youth & Gender Media Project. The NEA is their most powerful conduit.

According to its website, Gender Spectrum seeks to “create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens.” How exactly does it do this? By developing sophisticated and insistent indoctrination and normalization propaganda. Gender Spectrum offers how-to instruction, training materials, and “respected research” so that everyone will have “the tools necessary to create gender inclusive environments in your homes, offices, and communities.” Teacher workshops, manuals, films, short videos, and games are all a part of the effort to fundamentally transform the classrooms and recreation areas of pre-kindergarteners through high schoolers and beyond.

The training for educators is broad and intense. On July 19-21, for example, Gender Spectrum will host its 13th annual Conference and Professionals Symposium at St. Mary’s College of California. Topics will include such things as Gender Inclusive Puberty Education, creating global online communities for teens, parents, and professionals through the Gender Spectrum Lounge, and a Documents Clinic to “explore the process for aligning your child’s gender identity with various identity documents (identity cards, driver’s licenses, passports, and birth certificates.” Programming and activities will be provided for K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th-grade students. Those who cannot attend the conference will have access to a multitude of resources online.

The Youth & Gender Media Project is just as organized. To introduce the offerings on its website, it first asks, “Are you a boy? A girl? Neither, both, or somewhere in between? Together we can create communities where all genders are celebrated and all children are loved!”

One of its videos, “The Family Journey: Raising Gender Nonconforming Children,” asserts that “More children are emerging as transgender at younger ages. It’s up to their families to support them.” Another video asks the question, “What happens when you bring gender training to an elementary school?” Through film screenings, workshops, and “full-color, professionally printed” study guides, educators and community leaders are encouraged to make gender inclusive schools their top priority.

Parents must realize that this is not a passing fad. It is happening right now in schools across the country, and most parents are, by design, completely unaware. That is why you must ask questions. Call a local school board member and share these websites. Talk to the superintendents and/or principals of your children’s schools and provide this information. Tell them that you just want to give them a heads-up so that these disturbing efforts will be cut off at the pass in your school districts.

This is what the National Education Association is promoting as it convenes its annual meeting this week. It has many determined and well-funded partners, and they are working around the clock to make these messages acceptable. Impressionable children will continue to be the guinea pigs unless parents stand up and say “No Way.”

----------------------------

Dr. Pat Daugherty was a student affairs administrator on university campuses for almost 40 years and saw firsthand the increasingly leftist political ideology of Colleges of Education and student services. She is the editor of Eagle Forum Insights.