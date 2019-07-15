Education

NGU Named Top Affordable Online Christian University

Tigerville, SC – Selecting a college can be difficult enough, but when you need to find a school that matches both your faith and your budget, the search can seem overwhelming. To help, Great Value Colleges (GVC) researched the options for distance education students looking for a top affordable online Christian college and came up with their Top 60 ranking. North Greenville University (NGU) has been named to the 60 Most Affordable Accredited Online Christian Colleges for 2019.

Julie McCaulley of GVC Online Relations, says that NGU, which placed 21st, “was selected not only for the program’s affordability but also for the institution’s overall outstanding reputation, its faculty’s excellence, and the unerring commitment to providing non-traditional students a high-quality education. In doing so, giving them all the tools that they need to achieve their future career goals.”

GVC compiles these rankings to contribute to the academic mission of higher learning institutions. “We provide pertinent, unbiased information for prospective students and working professionals to aid them in making more informed decisions as they seek to further their education,” said McCaulley.

To develop this ranking, GVC editors began with a pool of over 100 Christian colleges and universities offering online degree programs. Only those schools with tuition costs of less than $20,000 a year were considered. Using information from Payscale.com, the National Center for Educational Statistics and each program’s website, GVC applied its rating and ranking methodology. In cases of a tie, GVC ranked the more affordable school higher on the list.

“We are thrilled to be named amongst this prestigious list of colleges and universities. Since its inception, NGU Online has been both decidedly Christ-centered and academically excellent. This excellence extends beyond the rigor of our coursework and into our inspiring faculty, program flexibility, and competitively priced tuition,” said AVP for Greer Campus Operations Justin J. Pitts (’07, M.B.A. ’12). “Through our online program, we can exponentially fulfill our mission of equipping transformational leaders for church and society.”

Registration is now open for NGU’s fall online programs. Classes for the fall term begins Aug. 12. To learn more or apply, visit www.ngu.edu/admissions, or contact the Director of Adult and Graduate Admissions Maria A. Kithcart at (864) 663-7522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .