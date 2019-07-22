Education

USPIE Comprehensive Sexuality Education Position Statement

A primary mission of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) is to return control of education to parents and local communities. We are alarmed by the expanded use of inappropriate Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), in K-12 public schools. CSE is a blatant intrusion into a traditional family domain and a dangerous assault on the health and innocence of children. We urgently encourage parents to retake control of their children’s sex education.

CSE is promoted under the guise of “health” education and is based on false science and political agendas all without parental notification or permission. In a national survey given to teens in July 2015, teens say they feel pressured to have sex as a result of participating in federally funded “comprehensive” sexuality education programs. About 40% of 18-19 year-olds say their contraception focused sex education classes made them feel that sex was an absolute expectation. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) take a particularly heavy toll on young people. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimate that youth ages 15-24 make up just over one quarter of the sexually active population, but account for half of the 20 million new STDs that occur in the US each year. STDs in the US hit a record high in 2017, establishing a steep, sustained increase over the last four years.

While there is no universal definition of CSE and what it includes, CSE is a highly controversial, “rights-based” approach to sex education. It encompasses a great deal more than just teaching children and youth about anatomy and physiology, sexual intercourse, and human reproduction. Comprehensive Sexuality Education programs seek to change society by changing sexual and gender norms and teaching youth to advocate for their sexual rights. Most CSE programs promote acceptance of diverse sexual identities and orientations and have an almost obsessive focus on sexual pleasure, instructing children and youth at the earliest ages on how to obtain sexual pleasure in a variety of ways. Some states, like California, teach young children that anal and oral sex are low-risk behaviors and are a means to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Most CSE programs contain developmentally inappropriate sex education curricula yet are being foisted on very young children to normalize such behavior. These programs do not promote optimal health outcomes, nor do they empower children to increase self-regulation and goal setting.

USPIE strongly opposes Comprehensive Sexuality Education programs. We encourage parents to become informed and do what must be done to protect their children. Taxpayers and community members should support parents and demand public institutions exercise prudent judgment to ensure appropriate protection of the innocence and safety of children.

TIPS FOR PARENTS

“Parents are, and must always be, the resident experts of their own children.” – Dr. Gary Thompson, Psy.D.

The real, totalizing, and institutionally-sanctioned bully is CSE, which forces social justice sexual identity politics on children far too young to comprehend, masquerading as tolerance and (pseudo) science. The primary victims of this bullying are not gender confused or homosexual children, who are often singled out for elevated praise and sympathy designed to promote guilt and shame in "traditionally" oriented children. It is a hallmark of this type of institutional bullying that the vast, silent majority is made to feel predatory and unsophisticated by comparison. Do not be bullied by your school. Exercise your parental rights.

- At the beginning of each school year ask to see all curriculum containing sex related materials including gender and transgender identity, birth control, health services, STD’s, sexuality, sexual practices, the politics of sex and gender, and anything similar regardless of the class in which it is taught. Note, these materials may be presented in classes like health, PE, Social Studies, English Language Arts, even math problems.

- If you do not want your child exposed to this material, write an OPT-OUT letter to your principal stating such. Give copies to all of your child’s teachers and counselors. Insist that all substitute teachers be notified as well. Keep a copy for yourself.

- You may be told that state laws prevent you from opting your child out of these programs. Demand a specific reference to the law or laws being referenced and read the law for yourself. If the law as written does in fact prevent you from opting out of offensive information, it may be time to pull your child out of public school in favor of home or private school.

- Share your perspective and finding with other parents in your school.

- Consider asking your school board to write a policy to permit signed Parental Active Opt-In as the preferred method for approving student participation in sexually related curriculum.

- Propose a committee at the local level of parents and teachers who make the decision on what should or should not be taught to children and when. Demand the meetings be open to the public and minutes posted within 48 hours of the meeting. This includes a way for local leaders to combat the leaders at the state level.