Teachers Required by Law to Positively Promote LGBT Lifestyle to Students

Instead of affirming children in their biological bodies and supporting youth to live lifestyles that promote optimal health outcomes, the California State Assembly says that if a young boy thinks he is a girl everyone should encourage that child to transition to a girl. The California State Assembly passed AB-493 “Teachers: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning pupil resources and training” by an alarming vote of 61 to 0.

AB 493 is a mandatory training bill for public and charter school teachers for LGBT inclusivity and sensitivity. If this bill passes the State Senate, teachers will be tracked and monitored to ensure they are positively promoting the LGBT lifestyle with students in publicly-funded schools. Are teachers okay with this? Are parents okay with this?

Key information:

The materials and resources used to train teachers will be provided by progressive LGBTQ groups.

Teachers will be instructed to use preferred pronouns to address students, to stop referring to students by their biological genders as boys and girls, and to teach sexual orientation and various gender identities.

Under AB 493, schools would be required to develop training curriculum for teachers in direct “consultation with leading experts in supporting LGBTQ pupils.”