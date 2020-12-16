Education

NGU Student Awarded SCACPA Accounting Scholarship

The South Carolina Association of CPAs (SCACPA) Educational Fund Trustees has awarded $64,500 to 43 exceptional students who plan to pursue a career in accounting. The scholarship recipients represent 16 South Carolina colleges and universities. One of the outstanding student recipients is North Greenville University’s Sarah Grace Kelley from Landrum.

The scholarships are awarded to students attending South Carolina schools who are rising juniors or seniors majoring in accounting or master’s degree students at a South Carolina college or university. Kelley is the recipient of the Brigman Holcomb Weeks and SCACPA scholarships.

“I am truly honored to be a recipient of these scholarships. As a junior accounting student at North Greenville, I am blessed to have caring and knowledgeable mentors who have given me a purpose for the present and a vision for the future. I hope to be an independent business owner one day, and becoming a CPA could be a vital step in that direction,” said Kelley. “I am looking forward to the coming year and the opportunities and connections that will come from my involvement in SCACPA.”

The scholarship recipients were recognized as part of November’s Fall Fest Accounting Conference.

“Sarah Grace Kelley has been a model student at North Greenville University and she is very deserving of this scholarship. She is in Honors Program at NGU and she has also been a part of the NGU Orchestra. Sarah Grace has been highly successful in her academic endeavors as an undergraduate student in the NGU College of Business and Entrepreneurship and I am confident that she will be successful in her professional career,” said Dean of the College of Business and Entrepreneurship Dr. John Duncan. “We are grateful that the South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants continues to recognize the quality of our Accounting program by awarding scholarships to students like Sarah Grace Kelley.”

SCACPA encourages all high school and college students interested in an accounting career and earning the CPA credential to sign up for a student membership, which is FREE. Membership benefits include exam prep resources, networking with professionals, and a wide range of publications. Learn more and sign up today at www.scacpa.org/students. Learn more about the SCACPA Educational Fund at www.scacpa.org/ed_fund.

Learn more about NGU’s accounting undergraduate degree program at ngu.edu/accounting.