The Collegian Staff Wins SCPA Awards

The South Carolina Press Association (SCPA) recognized staff members of Bob Jones University’s student newspaper, The Collegian, with multiple awards for 2020. Both individual staff members and The Collegian staff in its entirety were honored.

While winners were announced last week, the SCPA will present the awards at its annual meeting later this year.

The SCPA Collegiate News Contest recognizes the best in South Carolina collegiate journalism. Collegiate staff members compete against other colleges and universities in 14 categories, including writing, design, photography and illustration.

Several BJU students received individual SCPA awards including:

Alicia Demott (Roanoke, Virginia) - First place, Cartoon or Illustration

Katie French (Lynnwood, Washington) - First place, Arts and Entertainment Story

Lindsay Shaleen (Hanahan, South Carolina) - First place, Photograph

Susannah Castle (Brownstown Charter Township, Michigan) - Second place, Cartoon or Illustration

Mark Kamibayashiyama (Quezon City, Philippines) - Second place, Photograph

Ben Clemons (Eads, Tennessee) - Third place, Cartoon or Illustration

Joanna Scoggins (Monroe, Georgia) - Third place, Sports Story

Jewel Schuurmans (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) - Third place, Use of Social Media

In addition, The Collegian staff won second place in the General Excellence category.

“This student staff put hundreds of hours into the production of a weekly paper that serves the entire University family,” said Betty Solomon, faculty adviser for The Collegian. “I know they are grateful for what the Lord has helped them accomplish this year.”