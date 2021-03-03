Education

BJU Presents A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical

Bob Jones University will present “A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical” March 9, 12 - 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

Based on Charles Dickens' masterpiece, “A Tale of Two Cities” is a classic story about love, revolution and redemption. Composer and lyricist Jill Santoriello created the musical version of this important work which appeared on Broadway in 2008.

“Jill has been an invaluable partner with us during our preparation of the show,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, director of the production and dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication. “BJU is thrilled to be mounting this epic musical 13 years after its Broadway debut with members of the University community accompanying our guest performers.”

The composer said she is excited to see what Dr. Lawson has brought to the production. “I know he’s been working really hard on it for many months now,” Santoriello said. “Having a cast with a mix of professional and student actors will also be a treat.”

The 65-member cast which includes BJU students and staff will be accompanied by the BJU Symphony Orchestra directed by Dr. Michael Moore. BJU is also pleased to feature guest artists Glenn Seven Allen, Patrick Dunn, Christopher Johnstone, Laura McCulloch, Tony Mowatt and Olivia Vadnais.

A limited number of in-person guest tickets are available. For availability and details, contact the BJU Box Office directly or call (864) 770-1372 between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday.

To experience BJU’s "Front Row Seat" Pay-Per-View option, visit (bju.edu/TwoCities) and watch the production online for $14.99. The 48 hour online viewing window will begin on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST.