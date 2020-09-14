Franklin D. Raddish

It's Not Wrong to Love God, Family and Country

My wife and I on 9-11-2001 were on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, beginning the gospel ministry there to the House and Senate members as well as staff personnel. We were in the Longworth Congressional Building doing the work of the ministry, going from office to office when the Muslim terrorists flew the plane into the Pentagon. I remember what happened very vividly on that infamous day.

As we were coming out of one of the congressional offices, the US Capitol Police were running down the hallway screaming commands for everyone to evacuate the building. Everyone started coming out of the congressional buildings onto the public sidewalks. There was confusion and people were bewildered of what was taking place. My wife and I started walking through the crowd of people to get to our car. We got into our car and began driving through the jammed up traffic in Washington DC. When we got to Interstate 95 South we crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. We looked to the right of us and saw the large column of smoke coming from the Pentagon, which had just been attacked. We got to the place where we were staying and turned on the TV for a news update on the attacks.

The question remained, would Capitol Hill be open the very next day after the attacks? What these Muslim terrorists had just done had infuriated the American people, and I decided we would go to Capitol Hill the next day to continue the work of the ministry in defiance of just what happened. These Muslim agents of the devil had just killed about 3,000 of our fellow Americans.

We are very thankful and proud of the 40 brave Americans that prevented the terrorists that piloted a plane that from Pennsylvania to attack the US Capitol, which was only 20 minutes away. If this would have happened, it possibly could have affected my wife and me, because we were in the Longworth Congressional Building. This congressional building is directly across from the Capitol. All Americans were very proud and still are, of the firefighters, police officers, and first responders who sacrificed their lives to save fellow Americans on the day of the 9-11 attacks.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) means this: Baboons Liars & Morons. This group is a police-hating and racist Communist group. Mr. President, isn't it about time you labeled BLM as a terrorist organization? By doing this, it could eliminate the extorted millions of dollars of contributions from US businesses. BLM is using some of these funds to finance the criminal actives of Antifa. Also, BLM has become an archenemy to destroy Christianity. Also, Mr. President, we request again that you enact the 1804 Insurrection Act and restore law and order in America. We must stop mob rule and violence.

We cannot let BLM, Antifa, and the rest of the politically correct crowd in this country to brainwash Americans with their Marxist ideology.

It doesn't matter what they say, there is nothing wrong with being a born-again, Bible-believing Christian, and attending church regularly. There is nothing wrong with standing strongly against killing unborn babies in the mothers' wombs. There is nothing wrong with being patriotic and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the phrase, "…one nation under God…". Like former President Ronald Reagan once said, "If we ever forget that we're one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under!" It is not wrong to stand at attention with our hand over our hearts at the playing of our National Anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner". There is nothing wrong with still adamantly standing against what they term "same-sex marriage." There is nothing wrong with loving America and honoring our flag. There is nothing wrong with honoring and supporting our policemen, military, firefighters, and first responders. Down with Marxism and up with Capitalism. Former President Reagan also said, "Socialism only works in two places: Heaven where they don't need it, and hell where they already have it."

Our message to BLM and Antifa is: love it or leave it!

The politically correct Marxists in our country want to outlaw guns because they say they kill people. That is complete nonsense. People kill people by whatsoever means they choose to use. If it would not be a gun, it would be a knife, bomb, club, etc. The Democrat Marxists want to disarm the American people so they cannot resist totalitarianism. Hitler and Mussolini disarmed their people so they could set up a Marxist Dictatorship and kill anyone who disagreed with them and their policies. Hitler used his secret police, the Gestapo, to eliminate all opposition to his rule. Democrats are using BLM and Antifa in the very same matter Hitler used the Gestapo. If Biden and Harris are elected, the use of BLM and Antifa against Democrats' opponents will just increase.

We will not continue to tolerate, nor will we submit to mob rule and violence. To put it simply, the American people have grown to love freedom too much to allow the Marxists to take over America. In other words, it ain't happening. We need to keep up the fight for our American way of life on our streets, in our statehouses, and the halls of Congress.

Mr. President, we appreciate you and your leadership. Keep up the good work.