Franklin D. Raddish

Marxism from the Schoolhouse to Your House

In early America, the educational system was a great blessing to our country. One of the reasons was that the Bible was the center of education for reading, writing, spelling, and memorization. The principles of the Bible build respect, obedience, and character in American school children. On September 20, 1789, there was an article published in the Palladium magazine in which Congressman Fisher Ames said, "We have a dangerous trend beginning to take place in our education. We're starting put more and more textbooks in our schools….We've become accustomed of late of putting little books into the hands of children containing fables and moral lessons….We are spending less time in the classroom on the Bible, which should be the principle text in our schools…." Also, Fisher stated, "Should not the Bible regain the place it once held as a schoolbook?"

Also in early American schools, the students were taught to honor and respect our country and its flag. These schools produced character-filled political leaders, lawyers, doctors, and people of all different trades that build a great nation for all of us.

On June 25, 1962, in the case of Engel vs. Vitale, the US Supreme Court decided to eliminate prayer in the public school system of America. This was a very unwise decision for the court to make. Next, on June 18, 1963, in the case of Abington School District vs. Schempp, the US Supreme Court struck again and stopped Bible reading in public schools across this country. From that time until now, the American public school system has degenerated into a swamp hole of Marxism. The teachers that these schoolchildren have been instructed by are sodomites, lesbians, anarchists, and others who just hate America. Yes, we do have some good teachers, but they are definitely in the great minority. In all honesty, some of these schools are not fit to send a dog to. Send your children to private schools or home school your children. Keep your precious children out of the hands of the Teachers' Union devils.

I remember going to a rural school in West Virginia. I walked about two miles round-trip from our home to the school building. After getting to school, the first thing we did was to gather around the outside flagpole with our teachers. Then we recited the Pledge of Allegiance with the phrase "…one nation under God…"; then we would sing the national anthem. We would finish this activity by saying the Lord's Prayer. This instilled in us good old-fashion American patriotism and respect for God.

The Marxist teachers and professors in our schools and universities have been brainwashing their students with this ideology and that is the reason we see the current situation on the streets of America with BLM and Antifa. The public schools have become anti-American, Marxist indoctrination centers.

In the public schools of America, students are forced to accept the very wicked act of sodomy as normal. They are encouraged by mentally and emotionally deranged teachers that if a student believes he is a girl in a boy's body, or she is a boy in a girl's body that is normal to express themselves that way. Some schools have even gone so far as to force this satanic thinking upon children to where they are told they can go into the locker rooms and bathrooms of the opposite sex.

Harvard University was founded in 1636 in Cambridge, Massachusetts from the property that was given by then Pastor John Harvard. One of the observed rules of Harvard at that time was this, "Let every student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the maine end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life,…." Princeton University was founded in Princeton, New Jersey by the Presbyterian Church. Every president of Princeton was a preacher until 1902. Pastor Jonathan Dickson was the first president and he said this, "Cursed be all that learning that is contrary to the cross of Christ." Now look at these two institutions of higher learning today: they have left their foundational principles, and have become towers of Marxist ideology.

The 1619 Project that is being taught in public schools is nothing but Marxist garbage that is anti-God, anti-family, and anti-American. This project is teaching students that America is an evil and a racist nation of white privilege. Some school districts are starting to implement the BLM black radical agenda as an extension of the 1619 Project. This is a message to the New York Times concerning the 1619 Project: there is NO PREMIUM on STUPIDITY! BLM wants white people to apologize for their so-called "white privilege." By the way, we are glad the way God made us as white people, and we are not ashamed of it, neither will we apologize for it. Americans are sick and tired of the BLM blacks that are pimping racism and have degraded, injured, and killed our great serving policemen across this country. We as the American people will not stand down and be silent in our quest to keep a free and open America. We defiantly realize and thank God for the creation of all races, but we will not tolerate these Communist groups of BLM and Antifa, who use racism as a weapon against the American people. The majority of the black people in this country strongly disagree with the violence, looting, and killing of policemen and other Americans.

President Trump is initiating what he calls the "1776 Project". This project carries a great, positive influence and message of God, family, and the American way of life. It honors our founding fathers and promotes patriotism in the public classroom. AMEN! It's about time we get on the offensive in this culturalwar and stop being the silent majority. We are proud to be Americans and we will not let anyone take that from us.

The Bible says in Psalm 32:12, "Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance."