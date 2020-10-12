Franklin D. Raddish

Stand Up For Freedom!

Who is running our country? Is it the Marxists or we the people? It should be overwhelmingly we the people. Americans must stop surrendering their heritage, free speech right, and constitutional liberties to the Marxists that act like a pack of snarling dogs. They hate our country, our flag, and our national anthem. The flag they are flying is a hammer and sickle, and their slogan is, “Death to America as we know it”. We have a message for these Communist devils: it ain’t happening on our watch. This is by all standards the most important election in the history of the United States of America.

During the recent vice-presidential debate, Vice-President Mike Pence spoke with authority and calmness of spirit. Several times he pinned down Kamala Harris, who is a Marxist and radical feminist, on the debate mat in a way that she could not answer Pence’s charges. Harris’ answers were full of leftist rederick and nothing of substance that would make our country a better place to live. She has no moral compass, but she has changed her position at different times on the issues that confront our nation based on what the radical left demands of her. Harris is guided solely by the lust for power. What she needs is a swift kick in the back-end because that is where her brain resides. Pence won this debate because of the policy substance he presented during the debate. He stood tall for individual liberty, the right of the unborn, economic prosperity, and the constitutional American way of life. By the way, there is nothing wrong with being an old-fashion, patriotic, flag-waving American. We choose to be free Americans and to live in a free society.

Our great law-enforcement personnel has been heavily politicized by some elected officials, so they cannot perform their job to keep law and order in their communities. Take, for example, the Breonna Taylor incident in which she was killed by police in her apartment. First of all, the police had a search warrant and knocked on the door of her apartment and announced their presence. Then Taylor’s boyfriend, who is a reputed drug dealer, open fired with his gun at the police. The police returned fire and she was killed. The truth of the matter is Taylor was a whorish woman who was shaking up with a hardened criminal. I do not believe there is much doubt that she was involved in his illegal activities in some way. Taylor was killed, not because of police brutality against black people, but because of her own bad choices in life that put her in this situation. Do not blame the police, but blame Breonna Taylor for her death.

The Marxist Freedom-Busting Squad in Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington DC includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a radical Marxist and feminist; Rep. Rashida Tlaid and Rep. Llahan Omar, who are two Muslim extremists; and, Rep. Ayanne Pressley, who is a radical black instigator. All of these women are Democrats whose goal is the overthrow of the American way of life. They are anti-American, antisemitic, and anti-Christian. The IQ of these radical women range from ignorant to stupid: take your choice. They have recently announced what they call the “People’s Charter” which includes free health care for everyone, and also universal child-care, the New Green Deal, elimination of all student debts, a $15.00 minimum wage, and the defunding of the police.

Who is going to pay for all of this Marxist dream list? They would say the US Taxpayers. I have a better plan: let’s cut the salaries of Congressmen who support this idiotic plan to an hourly minimum wage. Also, we need to eliminate all Congressional benefits for the ones who sign onto this Marxist Manifesto.

Maybe we ought to go back to part-time legislators in Congress. Let the members of congress work jobs in the private sector, and then only go to Washington DC when there is serious business of the nation to undertake. The less time Nancy (Face-lift) Pelosi and Marxist handlers are in Washington DC, the safer America will be.

Pelosi, stop looking and acting like a jackass in Congress and do yourself and our nation a favor: RESIGN. All of your face-lifts have not stop you from growing old and senile! You need to go home and put on an apron and start being a mother and grandmother.