Franklin D. Raddish

Don't Give Into The Race-Baiters!

Warning: the following article is extremely politically incorrect. If you are a Marxist, race-bating, God-hating, America-hating leftist--don't read this article--because if you do, it may straighten you out from the top of your head to the sole of your foot!

The so-called moderator Savannah Guthrie for the recent NBC town hall meeting featuring President Donald Trump asked him why wouldn't he denounced white supremacy. There is no doubt that she and the rest of the leftist news media personnel already have heard Trump stand against white supremacy. Guthrie was trying to continue the fake narrative that President Trump is a racist. Guthrie while sitting on her stool on the stage revealed her hatred for Trump by her distorted face and puffed out cheeks, and she looked like a frustrated frog, sitting on a lily pad. To put it very bluntly, Guthrie is nothing but a leftist witch with a painted up face. Trump handled the town hall meeting questions and Guthrie very well, and he exhibited presidential flare. They want Trump and all the rest of us to ask forgiveness for being white, and to bow down and worship at the altar of black supremacy. It will be a cold day in the Sahara Desert when we bow down to BLM.

There is black history month, but they do not want us to celebrate the history of our brave and hard-working white ancestors, who built this country. The leftists would loudly scream that this is r a c i s m.

On Capitol Hill in Washington DC, there is a group that is called the Black Congressional Caucus. What if there was a group called the White Congressional Caucus? Immediately there would be an outcry from the crybaby Marxists that this also is racism. We say to race-baiters, we hope you take a fit over this column and kill over with convulsions.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Confederate Battle Flag, the song "Dixie", and Southern Heritage. We say we are thankful for the southland and the Bible Belt. If you don't like Southern Heritage, then go live with AOC in New York.

Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich in Nazi Germany used the same racist maneuvers that Guthrie and her leftist cohorts are using against American history and heritage supporters of today. They want the total elimination of our American History and its Christian influence.

The race card has been played on the Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by a Democrat senator on the Senate Judicial Committee when she was asked if she would reject white supremacy. Also, a nutty leftist professor likened Judge Barrett and her husband to white colonists, because they adopted two Haitian children, which are black. We cannot continue to allow the Democrat race-baiters to control us, run our country, and to perpetrate camouflage racism to keep us silent.

The San Francisco School Names Advisory Committee in obedience to BLM's call for social justice (Marxism) is starting to target to rename many of the four dozen schools in the city. Say "hello" to BLM's racism that is clothed in the camouflage of social justice. Welcome to Biden and Harris' America.

Gun dealers across America are reporting record gun sales, because of the looting, killing, burning, rioting, and the possibility of Biden and Harris getting elected. If the Democrats win the White House and the Senate they will definitely come after our Second Amendment right in some way. Biden would probably appoint failed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to head up some kind of leftist gun confiscation program. Again, if you don't have a gun for protection, you need to buy one soon.