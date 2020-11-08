Franklin D. Raddish

Freedom or Slavery?

On the ballet on November 3, the question is will the American people vote for freedom or slavery in casting their vote for president? This is the most important election in the history of the United States of America.

About 154 years ago the black people in this country were set free, sort-a-speak, from slavery. But the history books fail to record that black people as a whole then chose to move onto the Democrat Party plantation. They have been shackled with the chains of empty promises to them by the Democrat political lie machine. But recent polls indicate that the percentage of black people that will vote for Republican President Donald Trump will be a great deal higher than usual during this election. More black people are escaping off of the Democrat plantation and saying "no" to the long time nanny state henchmen of Pelosi and Schumer.

Trump and Senator Tim Scott have established "opportunity zones" for people in the black community. Also, Trump has provided federal funding for black colleges and universities on a long term basis. He signed into law criminal justice reform that Obama and Biden fail to do. Trump recently presented the "Latino Dream Plan" to help this minority group to launch out and be able to become entrepreneurs and realize the American dream. The polls also indicate that there will be a strong surge of Latinos voting for Trump. The leftist media have purposely ignored these polls; also, the Biden Campaign is downplaying them. But on Election Day the votes for Trump will come marching in, and the leftist media and the Biden Campaign will go off hollowing into the sunset.

President Trump and Vice-President Pence are aggressively campaigning in the battleground states. Trump at his "Make America Great, Again" rallies are seeing huge crowds that are aesthetically attending them. This is a very good measuring stick for Trump's election. Trump's troops will show up in mass at the polls to successfully help him cross the finish line in victory.

Kamala Harris at one recent Biden and Harris Campaign meeting was on stage to speak when she began dancing across the stage. She looked like a fat chimpanzee that was trying to dance the "California leftist two-step". Joe Biden reminds me of the movie, The Ghost of Mr. Chicken, played by Don Knotts. Biden is Mr. Chicken, and he shakes all over because he's too afraid to reveal where he stands on some of the major issues. Just call him "Chicken Biden".

To Joe and Hunter Biden's surprise, out of the closet came Tony Bobulinski. Bobulinski over the last few days has completely exposed the pay-for-play, political mafia Biden family's criminal activities with foreign entities. The leftist media have completely ignored this latest development, and it is playing the part of Sgt. Schultz on Hogan's Heroes when he said, "I see nothin'! " and "I know nothin'!".

A vote for Biden and Harris is a vote totalitarianism. Socialism put people in slavery to the government. Marxist countries such as Russia, China, North Korea, and Venezuela greatly restrict their people's freedom and they suffer a shortage of food, automobiles, and household merchandise. The people at the top in the power of Socialist countries always live in luxury.

A vote for Trump and Pence means the freedom to choose your own destination. It also means the preservation of our Second Amendment right, economic freedom and prosperity, and a strong foreign policy that means peace through strength. A vote for Trump and Pence means a vote for America.

The RINO "Never-Trumpers" who are supporting Biden and Harris, like the formal governor of Ohio John Kasich and Jeff Flake from Arizona should be ousted from the Republican Party. The RNC Chairman Rhoda McDaniel should get with it and have them removed. We must stop allowing these RINO Renegades from hiding behind the Republican tag.