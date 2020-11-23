Franklin D. Raddish

Don't Give Up, It's Time To Fight!

Recently, the MAGA March took place in Washington DC in support of President Trump. The devils of BLM and the cowards of Antifa came out to disrupt the march, but the Trump supporters put them to flight, and you could see the yellow streaks running down their backs. The Trump supporters were very peaceful and orderly in their protest. Then when darkness came most of the Trump supporters had left, leaving only a handful of them to remain on the streets. The BLM and Antifa cockroaches reappeared to assault the elderly, small children, and women supporters of Trump. These demons of the night need to have their back-ends stomped into the pavement.

What happened to the conservatives on the streets of Washington DC is an outrage, and we will not tolerate it. No one in authority on the left--including Biden--would denounce BLM and Antifa for theviolence they perpetrated on flag-waving Americans during the protest, who were exercising their 1st Amendment rights. Biden's pie-in-the-sky rederick for peace and unity was a political lie from the beginning. The time for talk is over; it is now the time for action! The words "lock and load" ring much louder today than yesterday.

These lunatic devils must not be allowed to rule the streets of America. America is worth fighting for our children and grandchildren. We must not allow the enemies of freedom to put a stranglehold on free speech. In Nazi Germany under Hitler, the Brown Shirts were used by him to eliminate all opposition to his rule and policies. This is the same way the Democrats are using BLM and Antifa to suppress through violence free speech on the streets of America. Make no mistake about it: these anti-America, cowardly groups are no match in a fight with the patriotic, freedom-loving Americans.

Again, Mr. President, evoke the 1804 Insurrection Act and stop BLM and Antifa dead in their tracks. Also, put BLM on the terrorist list as you did Antifa. Everyone in America has witnessed the terrorist acts of killing, burning, rioting, looting, and assaulting by BLM. These Marxists enemies of America will not stop until you use federal law enforcement to stop them by any forceful means necessary. Mr. President, don't worry about the political fallout with the black community--just do what is right for America.

If Biden and Harris are officially elected, they cannot change America through attempted enforcement of Marxist policies if we publicly resist them as free people. Our Republican US House and Senate members must take up the political slack and forge a steel-curtain of unity against a Biden and Harris onslaught of Marxist policy changes. Some politicians, like Mitt Romney, will claim to be Republican until the opportunity presents itself to support the enemy (the Democrats) by attacking the President. He should be politically tarred and feathered by the RNC and officially ousted from the GOP. Romney may be politically sniffing around for a cabinet appointment by Biden. Romney is spreading Democrat political propaganda like Tokyo Rose spread propaganda for the Japanese during World War II. The RNC must find a good conservative candidate in Utah to run against Romney in the Republican primary during the next election.

Americans have a deep respect for their freedom. We will never be forced to accept the shackles of Marxism. Also, we will not allow any lawless group or political power to take a political wrecking ball to our matchless Constitution. If necessary, we will fight and die to keep America free. Mr. President, you have been a great leader for America, and you have restored confidence in the American people by putting America first. Also, keep up the good fight and make sure that this results in a constitutional election. We are praying for you.

The Bible says in Proverbs 14:34, "Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people."