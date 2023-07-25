Guest Columnists

Disney Still Reeling from Blowback

Bob Iger has been hanging around Disney seemingly forever, and every time he quits, he re-retires (he's done so at least three times).

When he left as CEO in 2021, he managed to become executive chairman, keeping an eye on his successor, Bob Chapek. Last November, Chapek was shown the door, and Iger jumped back in the saddle as CEO again. He was supposed to retire at the end of 2024, but now that date has been extended to December 31, 2026. He definitely has a grip on the Disney board.

In 2021, Iger's total compensation was $46 million, more than double what he earned the previous year. His new contract includes an annual bonus equal to 500 percent of his annual salary. Disney chairman Mark Parker says he's worth every penny of it. But is he?

Iger has been busy cutting costs: 7,000 employees lost their job, saving Disney $5.5 billion. The bread and butter of Disney has long been TV (which includes ESPN), but its earnings have taken a major hit. Iger is banking on revenue from streaming services, but that isn't working out too well: it is losing subscribers, and the streaming division has lost more than $10 billion since it launched its flagship service Disney+ in late 2019.

Disney movies are tanking at the box office. "Elemental," the Pixar film with a "non-binary" character, posted a budget of $200 million before publicity costs; the only question left is how big a hit it will take. Its first weekend box office receipts of $29.5 million was Disney's worst-ever opening weekend tally. It is estimated that it needs to make $400 million in order to turn a profit. Good luck on that.

Hopes were high at Disney for "The Little Mermaid" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," but no longer. In both cases, some trendy elements were added, but the public didn't bite. By contrast, consider how well some other Disney movies have done.

"Raiders of the Lost Ark"

Budget - $18 million

Box Office - $390 million



"Temple of Doom"

Budget - $28 million

Box Office - $333 million



"The Last Crusade"

Budget - $48 million

Box Office - $474 million



"Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"

Budget - $185 million

Box Office - $790 million



Grand Total:

Budget - $279 million

Box Office - $1.987 billion

Even the famous Disney parks are not lighting up the sky; traffic is way down. Hollywood Studios had the third-slowest day on July 4 in the past year, not exactly a good omen moving forward. The Magic Kingdom park, famous for its long lines, is now a short wait. One reason for this is the ever-increasing cost of tickets. Families are fed up.



Shareholders are also not happy with Disney's performance. Its share price is trading at around $90 or less, the worst outcome in a decade. Two years ago shares were $190. Since Iger's return, Disney's stock is down 2 percent. Worse, Disney is sky-high in debt, owing $45 billion. This is not sustainable.

It is more than increasing costs that are plaguing Disney: a series of bad decisions, offending Americans who hold to the traditional moral values that Walt Disney represented, are to blame. By pushing the gay and trans agenda, it has turned off parents across the country.

The Catholic League's award-winning documentary, "Walt's Disenchanted Kingdom," debuted in January and has been seen by millions of viewers; it is available on several platforms, including Amazon Prime. It details how the once family-friendly giant turned against its base by getting in bed with left-wing activists and educators.

I have been clashing with Iger for decades, extending back to the mid-1990s when Disney bought out ABC; he was the head honcho. He presided over a whole lot of anti-Catholic fare.

Iger is partly to blame for this sorry outcome. It remains to be seen if Disney will shed its woke brand of politics and get back to normal. If it doesn't, it will get what it deserves.